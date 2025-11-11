Unico means 'unique' in Italian - and Gurugram's newest vegetarian restaurant lives up to that promise. Tucked inside Global Foyer Mall on Golf Course Road, this all-veg European-Mediterranean diner stands apart from the usual cafe crowd. From its ingredient-led menu to its golden-wood interiors, everything at Unico feels refreshing and classy.





The space itself is a mood: gold accents glint softly against warm wood tones, balancing glamour with comfort. There's plenty of room to breathe, and the seating feels thoughtfully spread out - not cramped or noisy, even when it's full. The staff deserves special mention for their warmth and attentiveness; they carry an air of calm professionalism that instantly puts you at ease. Adding to the charm is a live hydroponic section that grows fresh microgreens for the kitchen - an aesthetic and sustainable touch that perfectly fits Unico's "ingredient-first" philosophy.





The menu, much like the space, avoids cliches. It's European-Mediterranean but rooted in freshness and experimentation. You won't find your standard paneer tikka or safe comfort bowls here; instead, there are dishes that play with texture, temperature and flavour in unexpected ways. It's the kind of place that nudges your palate out of its comfort zone - not with gimmicks, but with clever cooking.

We began with a Dry Hazelnut Cappuccino, smooth and subtly nutty, and The Tiramisu (alcohol free beverage), which was intense and rich, served with a ladyfinger (sponge biscuit) on top.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

The drinks were followed by an Avocado, Burrata and Chia Seeds Salad that was as vibrant to look at as it was balanced in taste - creamy burrata meeting the crunch of seeds and the zest of cilantro-garlic dressing. The Spicy Yam Churros turned out to be the table favourite: crisp, garlicky, and served with a truffle beurre blanc that was decadent but not overpowering.

Avocado, Burrata and Chia Seeds Salad. Photo: Jigyasa Kakwani

Spicy Yam Churros. Photo: Jigyasa Kakwani

The Valencia Pizza came next, topped with spicy minced soy, onions and chilli oil - a bold reinterpretation of what a vegetarian pizza can be. The Jackfruit Burger followed the same philosophy, its rosemary-chipotle patty layered with dates and habanero relish, red cabbage slaw, and cheddar in a striking black sesame bun. Each bite carried a playful tug between sweet, smoky, and spicy - an addictive mix, complemented perfectly by crisp potato wedges on the side.

Valencia Pizza. Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

Jackfruit Burger. Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

Dessert was where Unico truly flexed its creative flair. The Textures of Choko La isn't just a dessert; it's an edible performance. Valrhona milk chocolate mousse and honey pecan sponge sit alongside coffee-chocolate macarons and a chocolate-caramel cookie, all resting on a "sand" of crumbs, with Baileys sauce drizzled dramatically on the side. It's a multi-layered masterpiece - rich, indulgent, and unapologetically over the top.

Textures of Choko La.Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

At Unico, vegetarian food isn't treated as a limitation but as an opportunity. Yes, the menu might not offer the usual comfort staples, but that's precisely the point - it's a space designed for discovery.

Where: Ground Floor, Global Foyer Mall, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

Timings: 12 pm - 12 am

Cost for Two: ₹2,400 - ₹3,000 (approx.)

Cuisine: European-Mediterranean (Vegetarian)

Unico isn't just redefining vegetarian dining - it's proving that flavour and flair can thrive without meat. If you're open to something new, refined, and refreshingly different, this might just be your next favourite dinner spot in Gurugram.