Unico means 'unique' in Italian - and Gurugram's newest vegetarian restaurant lives up to that promise. Tucked inside Global Foyer Mall on Golf Course Road, this all-veg European-Mediterranean diner stands apart from the usual cafe crowd. From its ingredient-led menu to its golden-wood interiors, everything at Unico feels refreshing and classy.
The space itself is a mood: gold accents glint softly against warm wood tones, balancing glamour with comfort. There's plenty of room to breathe, and the seating feels thoughtfully spread out - not cramped or noisy, even when it's full. The staff deserves special mention for their warmth and attentiveness; they carry an air of calm professionalism that instantly puts you at ease. Adding to the charm is a live hydroponic section that grows fresh microgreens for the kitchen - an aesthetic and sustainable touch that perfectly fits Unico's "ingredient-first" philosophy.
The menu, much like the space, avoids cliches. It's European-Mediterranean but rooted in freshness and experimentation. You won't find your standard paneer tikka or safe comfort bowls here; instead, there are dishes that play with texture, temperature and flavour in unexpected ways. It's the kind of place that nudges your palate out of its comfort zone - not with gimmicks, but with clever cooking.
We began with a Dry Hazelnut Cappuccino, smooth and subtly nutty, and The Tiramisu (alcohol free beverage), which was intense and rich, served with a ladyfinger (sponge biscuit) on top.
The drinks were followed by an Avocado, Burrata and Chia Seeds Salad that was as vibrant to look at as it was balanced in taste - creamy burrata meeting the crunch of seeds and the zest of cilantro-garlic dressing. The Spicy Yam Churros turned out to be the table favourite: crisp, garlicky, and served with a truffle beurre blanc that was decadent but not overpowering.
The Valencia Pizza came next, topped with spicy minced soy, onions and chilli oil - a bold reinterpretation of what a vegetarian pizza can be. The Jackfruit Burger followed the same philosophy, its rosemary-chipotle patty layered with dates and habanero relish, red cabbage slaw, and cheddar in a striking black sesame bun. Each bite carried a playful tug between sweet, smoky, and spicy - an addictive mix, complemented perfectly by crisp potato wedges on the side.
Dessert was where Unico truly flexed its creative flair. The Textures of Choko La isn't just a dessert; it's an edible performance. Valrhona milk chocolate mousse and honey pecan sponge sit alongside coffee-chocolate macarons and a chocolate-caramel cookie, all resting on a "sand" of crumbs, with Baileys sauce drizzled dramatically on the side. It's a multi-layered masterpiece - rich, indulgent, and unapologetically over the top.
At Unico, vegetarian food isn't treated as a limitation but as an opportunity. Yes, the menu might not offer the usual comfort staples, but that's precisely the point - it's a space designed for discovery.
- Where: Ground Floor, Global Foyer Mall, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram
- Timings: 12 pm - 12 am
- Cost for Two: ₹2,400 - ₹3,000 (approx.)
- Cuisine: European-Mediterranean (Vegetarian)
Unico isn't just redefining vegetarian dining - it's proving that flavour and flair can thrive without meat. If you're open to something new, refined, and refreshingly different, this might just be your next favourite dinner spot in Gurugram.
About Jigyasa KakwaniJigyasa finds her solace through writing, a medium she is exploring to make the world more informed and curious with every story published. She is always up for exploring new cuisines, but her heart comes back to the comforting ghar-ka-khana.