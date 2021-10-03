Are you looking for a slice of authentic Italian food culture without leaving the country? If yes, then head to Bella Cucina, a classy restaurant known for serving authentic Italian food in Delhi-NCR. Nestled in Le Meridien Gurgaon, stepping into Bella Cucina feels like stepping into a classic Italian restaurant tucked somewhere in the bylane of an Italian town with wooden tables, white and brown furnishings, low lighting and open kitchens that serve both pizzas and mains. It is elegant without being ostentatious and the outdoor seating overlooking a stunning garden is perfect for a romantic evening out. For an Italian food lover, the mark of a good Italian restaurant is one that can get its classics right. By that point, Bella Cucina is a must-visit.





The new menu of the restaurant, curated by Head Chef Monika Talwar, is extensive and reflects authentic Italian culture. It's one that will make you want to come back to try their exclusive dishes since I bet you won't be able to have it all in a single visit.





We started off with Minestrone Soup - a Roam-style soup with seasonal vegetables and a generous dollop of delicious pesto; this soup makes a perfect thing to start your evening with. Next, we moved to Grilled Prawns with Ginger Gel and Citrus Salad, and Seabass with Porcini Mash and Caper Butter Sauce. Both the salad and fish were an absolute delight. The salad was brimming with different flavours that complemented each other.

In the main course, we had Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina and Pizza Ai Fungi. Gnocchi is a real crowd-pleaser; this Italian dish was a simple bake of potato dumplings, cheese and tomato sauce. A perfect dish to order if you are a vegetarian and yet want something real Italian! The pizza had mushrooms and gooey cheese on the top with flavourful tomato sauce - it was just too good to resist. We concluded our meal with the classic Tiramisu that had mascarpone and cinnamon cream, Savoiardi biscuit, espresso coffee, and cocoa.

The overall vibe of Bella Cucina is interactive, lively and modern. So, the next time if you crave some delicious Italian food in the town, Bella Cucina at Le Meridien is the perfect place to be. Buon appetito!