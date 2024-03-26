As we stepped into the elegant ambience of Dhilli at The Oberoi, New Delhi, we were immediately enveloped in an atmosphere buzzing with anticipation and celebration. The occasion? The first anniversary of Dhilli was marked by a special menu crafted by none other than Michelin-starred Chef Vineet Bhatia, MBE. Embarking on this gastronomic journey promised to be an unforgettable experience, and indeed it was.

Chef Vineet Bhatia's culinary prowess needs no introduction. Renowned as the first chef of Indian origin to be awarded two Michelin stars, his expertise is legendary. With Dhilli, he orchestrates a symphony of flavours that pay homage to the rich tapestry of Delhi's culinary heritage.

The anniversary menu, available from February 27th to March 3rd, was a testament to Chef Bhatia's deep-rooted connection with the city. Each dish was a nostalgic ode to inherited family recipes, street food stalls, and traditional community kitchens that define Delhi's culinary landscape.

The journey commenced with the iconic chaat of Chandni Chowk, a tantalizing burst of flavours that awakened the senses and set the tone for what was to follow. As we savoured each bite, we could almost hear the bustling streets of Old Delhi echoing in the background.

Moving forward, the Nawabi lamb chop made its grand entrance, showcasing Chef Bhatia's expertise in marrying traditional Indian spices with contemporary flair. Tender, succulent, and bursting with flavour, it was a true masterpiece that left me craving for more.



But perhaps the highlight of the evening was the chocolate galauti rose halwa, a fusion dessert that transcended boundaries and delighted the palate with its unexpected combination of rich chocolate and delicate rose flavours. It was a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, reflective of Chef Bhatia's culinary philosophy.

Throughout the dining experience, the warm hospitality of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts shone brightly, elevating the entire affair to a realm of unparalleled luxury and comfort. Sous Chef Shivang Narula and his team deserve commendation for their impeccable execution and unwavering dedication to excellence.

While indulging in the final offerings of Dhilli's anniversary menu, we had the opportunity to converse with Chef Bhatia. He expressed, "This commemorative menu is my tribute to the sincere emotional bond I hold with this dynamic city." Each dish eloquently conveyed his affection for Delhi and its rich culinary legacy.

Our journey through Chef Vineet Bhatia's anniversary menu at Dhilli was nothing short of extraordinary. It was a celebration of tradition, innovation, and above all, a love for food that transcends borders and generations.