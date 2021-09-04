There is no better time to embrace plant-based foods (vegan food). Whether it is on a full-time, part-time or veg-curious basis, a plant-based diet (or veganism) is going mainstream. Threesixtyone, an all-day dining restaurant in the heart of Gurgaon, has recently launched their plant-based menu that has a lot to offer, even those who love meat. Yes, that' right! Don't be confused when I say that as they are all mock meat made of all vegan ingredients. Honestly, I hadn't searched out any reviews about Threesixtyone's vegan menu until the day before I went there. But this time, I decided I would do some research of my own, and at least look up their plant-based menu. That's when I came across the description for the menu. It sounded so flavoursome and interesting, and nothing like the usual zoodles and acai bowls. I knew we had to go and try it out.





Plant-Based Menu At Threesixtyone, The Oberoi Gurgaon

To start, I had Sol Kadhi - a chilled soup of coconut milk with kokum fruit. Sol Kadhi is a speciality of the Kokum region. I have to say this blush pink coloured cold soup was a delight to sip on. I'll be returning for that alone!

As for the food, I had various dishes to choose from -from small plates to large plates. I started off with Shiitake Mushroom and Truffle Sushi and King Mushroom Confit. Both the small plate dishes were quite impressive but my vote goes to King Mushroom Confit. King Mushroom Confit is basically bean sprouts dipped in wild mushroom tea - comforting, wholesome, creamy and quirky at the same time. Next from the small plates, I had Charcoal - not literally the charcoal we use doe barbeque. It was a deep-fried galette of jackfruit marinated with spices and coconut ash. Honest confession: never had a dish as bizarre as that but would like to try it again. Alongside this, I also ordered mini burgers - pretty ruby-coloured miniature burgers with jackfruit and para taco patty, vegan cheese and beetroot ketchup - were brimming with bold flavours in little packets.





From the large plates section, I chose threesixtyone chaat box and pecking duck. The threesixtyone chaat box was indeed a large box was chaat comprising gun powder tossed mini idlis, puchka with avocado mousse, Jodhpuri bhindi and lotus stem, Bengali-style pomelo chaat and sweet potato with rock salt and lime. While the chaat box was the stellar meal of the day, pecking duck somehow missed the mark. Pecking duck was made of mock meat - fried silken tofu, enoki mushroom, spring onion and cucumber.





I already had a lot of food on the table, and I definitely could have left feeling totally satisfied sharing the two plates I had. However, as they say, our eyes are bigger than our bellies, I also ordered Thapthim krop (pink water chestnuts, shaved ice and sweet coconut milk served in a margarita glass) from the dessert section. Even though I was already pretty full, I somehow managed to fit it in, as it just tasted so good!





I could tell that Executive Chef Manish Sharma had put a lot of thought into the ingredients used in these dishes; every element on the plate tasted distinctly different, yet at the same time complement each other perfectly. It's probably one of the best plant-based meals I've eaten so far!