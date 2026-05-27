Scorching afternoons, rising temperatures and heatwave alerts have become a part of daily life across many Indian cities this summer. As the body craves cooler foods and drinks, chilled beverages naturally start feeling more appealing. And for coffee lovers, swapping a steaming cup for an icy cold coffee may seem like the obvious choice. But is cold coffee actually better for the body during a heatwave? Or should your coffee habits remain unchanged despite the weather? According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, the answer is not as straightforward as choosing “hot” or “cold”.





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Cold Coffee Vs Hot Coffee: Which Is Better During Summer?

Rupali Datta explains that both hot and cold coffee can be consumed during summer, as long as moderation and hydration are maintained. “Both warm and cold coffee contain milk and coffee, so the basic nutritional profile remains similar. Coffee in small quantities can help energise you and improve alertness,” she says.

According to her, the bigger factor is how your body personally responds to hot or cold beverages. “For some people, cold beverages may lead to bloating or digestive discomfort, especially if they have sensitive digestion or lactose intolerance. In such cases, warm fluids may feel lighter and easier on the stomach,” she explains. She adds that warm fluids, especially in the morning, may help stimulate digestion and feel more comforting for some individuals.

Homemade Cold Coffee May Be A Better Option

If you enjoy cold coffee during summer, Datta recommends keeping it simple and light.





“A homemade cold coffee with skim milk can be a lighter option during summer,” she says.





Store-bought cold coffees and cafe-style frappes are often loaded with excess sugar, cream and syrups, which may leave you feeling heavier during extreme heat. A simple homemade version may be easier to tolerate.

Can Coffee Dehydrate You During A Heatwave?

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One of the biggest concerns around coffee consumption in summer is dehydration. Coffee contains caffeine, which is known to have mild diuretic properties. Datta says that excessive coffee consumption, especially during very hot weather, may contribute to fluid loss.





“Coffee is diuretic in nature, so excessive amounts can lead to dehydration. That is why it is best not to consume more than one to two cups in a day during summer,” she advises. She also stresses that hydration should remain the priority during heatwave conditions. “Keep drinking enough water through the day. You can also include nimbu paani, coconut water or drinks with electrolytes and minerals to stay hydrated,” she says.





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Interestingly, Hot Coffee May Also Help You Cool Down

While cold coffee may feel more refreshing instantly, some experts suggest that hot beverages may actually help cool the body under certain conditions.





In a 2012 interview with NPR , University of Cambridge neuroscientist Peter McNaughton shared that hot drinks can trigger sweating, which may help the body cool itself down through evaporation. However, this effect works better in dry weather conditions where sweat can evaporate properly. In extremely humid conditions, the cooling effect may not work as efficiently.

So, Should You Switch To Cold Coffee?

According to Datta, there is no strict rule that says you must avoid hot coffee during summer or completely switch to cold coffee during a heatwave. Ultimately, it comes down to what suits your body best. If cold coffee feels lighter and refreshing, you can enjoy it in moderation. But if your digestion feels better with warm beverages, there is no reason to force a switch simply because temperatures are rising. The key, experts say, is moderation, hydration and listening to your body's needs during extreme summer weather.