While there is no dearth of lively restaurants and bars in Delhi introducing us to international cuisines, the newly-launched Coba brings something new to the table - Peruvian food. Coba, an alfresco dining establishment that has opened in the heart of Delhi, brings the traditions, emotions, and passion of Peru to India. This was exciting enough to pique my curiosity to check out the place, and I am glad I did.





The moment I stepped in, it felt like walking into the lap of nature in a spacious outdoor foyer brimming with the soothing sight of greens and the swooning melody of the waterfall. I must admit it was beautiful. There was also an option of indoor dining, but I obviously chose to sit in the open, enjoying the mesmerising view and foot-thumping music.

I could not wait to try the food and drinks, so I ordered one of their signature cocktail - Picante. Tequila flavoured with fresh coriander and jalapenos kick-started my gastronomic journey on a high note. I paired it with Churrasco Smoked Chilli Fish - the perfect starter, filled with deliciousness. The fish was succulent and well-seasoned. It not only burst a font of flavours in my mouth but also worked up my appetite for more.



Next, I had Karage Chicken Tempura. I love sushi and find only a few that impress my taste buds. This sushi was not bad, although I felt it was a bit dry. Nevertheless, I had my lip-smacking cocktail to keep me going. Later in the night, the music got louder, rather too loud for the large group of pumped partygoers at the bar. So, I moved to the partially closed enclosure. Problem solved!

Impressed by my first drink, I ordered another cocktail - Expresso Martini, and it was again delightful. The perfect note of vodka and the finish of coffee made it taste great. But greater was my next dish - Black Olive Chicken Churrasco. Skewered grilled chicken and black olive tapenade was a match made in culinary heaven. It was mouthwatering! But my top recommendation still remains Churrasco Smoked Chilli Fish - a dish I would gladly go back to Coba for... and well... for Whisky Sour too which was also perfect - just the way you would want it.



But wait, this is not the end. How could it be without giving my meal a sweet ending? Peruvian Mixed Wind Berries Tres Leche was exactly what I was looking for - fresh, fruity, creamy and not overly sweet.

Flipping through the menu, I spotted so many other dishes I still wanted to try, which were not limited to Peruvian cuisine. But my stomach was already filled with so much deliciousness, so I left with the promise of visiting again soon - maybe for brunch. The place is apt not just for a high-octane night out but also for a day-chilling scene with friends.

