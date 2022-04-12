After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indians are back to travelling with a vengeance. 2022 is the year that calls for celebration and rightly so! People are splurging on domestic destinations and indulging in luxury staycations complete with food, fun and frolic. Gourmet food, especially, has become an important consideration when it comes to planning a vacation or selecting a place to stay. Traditionally, a la carte menus at luxury hotels have only a few options and leave much scope for improvement, especially in terms of choices of cuisines and foods. If you like to be spoilt for choice when it comes to food and do not want to settle for the usual limited fare, DoubleTree by Hilton at Gurugram is the ideal pick for you.





DoubleTree by Hilton is located in Sector 50, Gurugram and has options galore that would thrill foodies. The idea behind their special '22 Reasons To Be Happy' menu is twofold - first, to celebrate the year 2022 with aplomb, and second, to offer customers as much variety as possible and break the monotony of eating the same dish again and again. Believe it or not, you can choose from not one, not two but 22 different options for each item on their menu! The ala carte menu offers 22 choices for every dish; right from Biryanis, Pizzas, Pastas, Burgers and Sandwiches at 'Glasshouse' - the multi-cuisine restaurant; tempting cakes at Café O' Lait - the patisserie and refreshing cocktails and mocktails at 'Pose' - The Fashion Bar. This is the first-of-its-kind, unique concept that brings together all the eateries at a single property on a single menu; with multiple options to select and indulge in.

We started off our meal with two signature Mocktails - the 'Pineapple Cobbler ' and the signature 'DoubleTree Cookie Shake '. The Cobbler was our favourite of the two - the perfect start to a summer evening, refreshing our senses with a tangy pineapple kick. In Cocktails, we tried the ' 7 Wonders Of The Bar ' - a feast for the senses with seven different spirits in a single drink topped with lemonade.





(Also Read: 6 Refreshing Mocktail Recipes You Can Relish At Home This Summer)

Pineapple Cobbler and DoubleTree Cookie Shake. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

7 Wonders Of The Bar cocktail. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

In the burgers section, our top pick was the ' Beetroot and Feta Burger '. Instead of the usual patty, the burger came with slices of beetroot in a spicy marinade, topped with vegetables and crumbled Feta cheese. From the pizzas, we chose the ' Pinsa Romana ' that was soft, cheesy and the ultimate comfort food. If you are a pasta aficionado and love all things indulgent, the ' Spaghetti in Mornay Cheese Sauce ' is the right fit.

Beetroot and Feta burger. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Pinsa Romana. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Spaghetti in Mornay Cheese Sauce. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

The amazing feast came to a sweet end with four miniature desserts on a platter - with options such as Fruit Tart, Almond Honey Cake, Apple Crumble, and Blueberry Cheesecake. If you still have some room left, do try the signature DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie . Crumbly, chocolatey and nutty all in one - it was truly a class apart and the highlight of our meal!





(Also Read: Love Chocolate Chip Cookie? Bake It At Home With This Easy Recipe)

Desserts at DoubleTree by Hilton. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

These dishes were just the tip of the iceberg from the expansive special menu. From drinks to desserts, main course and snacks - there are options galore and the friendly and courteous staff will leave no stone unturned to pamper you. So, go ahead and enjoy the lavish menu at DoubleTree by Hilton for a memorable meal that'll have you spoilt for choice.





What: 22 Reasons To Be Happy - Special Menu





Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square, Sector 50, Gurugram - 122002





When: Timings as per outlet





Price for two: Rs. 1,400+ taxes