Soft and gooey from inside and crunchy from outside, chocolate chip cookie is the ultimate comfort food one can think of. Pair it with a glass of warm milk and you are in heaven! If you are new to baking, then the best thing to start with is a hearty chocolate chip cookie. The best part about this recipe is that it uses similar ingredients that are used to make a cake or a brownie. The change in proportions and the baking temperature yields a batter into different shapes, tastes and textures. You can serve these cookies with your evening tea, or you can eat them as a dessert.





3 Ways To Eat Chocolate Chips Cookies:

Enjoy it as is as a cooke. Eat a piping hot cookie with vanilla ice cream. Let the cookie cool down and make an ice cream cookie sandwich by stuffing chocolate/vanilla ice cream between two cookies.

Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies.

(Also Read: Eggless Chocolate Chip Cookies)

How To make Chocolate Chip Cookie | Tips To make Chocolate Chip Cookie:

The cookie dough is made by whisking eggs, vanilla essence, butter, sugar, maida, brown sugar, a pinch of salt and baking soda. You start by sieving all the dry ingredients together (maida, salt and baking soda). Then, in a bowl, whisk together melted butter and sugar; later on, add egg and vanilla essence and mix well. Fold in the dry ingredients with the wet mixture and your cookie dough is ready.





For baking this chocolate chip cookies recipe, it is essential to have an oven at home. Without an over, this cookie recipe may not turn out as delicious as it is known to be. You need chocolate chips or chocolate chunks (whatever is easily available to you) to add the chocolatey flavour to the cookie. No cocoa powder is needed! The chocolate is added when the entire cookies batter is prepared, you can also bake the cookie without chocolate chunks and as a result, you will get classic cookies for indulgence.



