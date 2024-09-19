Delhi is sprawling with good restaurants, cafes and bars on every corner. With so many options in your hand and new places opening up every week, there is no dearth of places to spend a nice evening with your partner, friends, family or colleagues. However, some places have set their special spot in the heart of Delhi, and will sweep you off your feet with their incredible dining experience. One such place I recently visited was Dramz in Mehrauli. I went in with an open mind and no prior judgments, and left deeply impressed and delighted after feasting my eyes with the ever-so-beautiful Qutub Minar incredibly close to the restaurant, along with enjoying a range of interesting cocktails and flavourful dishes.





After clicking plenty of pictures of the glowing Qutub Minar in the dark evening sky of Delhi, we ordered a few cocktails to kick off the evening. Dramz offers a wide variety of drinks to choose from. We tried Tiki My Way, an intense-flavoured cocktail with dark and white rum and charred pineapple. Next was Melony - with gin base and full of tiny watermelon scoops that release more flavour as you drink. We also tried Orange And Passionfruit Margarita, which was refreshing and had a sweet and citrus taste. All the drinks looked stunning too.

Moving onto food, we tried Chicken Teriyaki Sushi Roll which was nicely made, looked tempting and tasted delicious. Another exciting dish on the menu is Niwatori Dim Sum, paired with three different kinds of dips - Peanut and sesame dressing, Black bean sauce and Scallion and togarashi dip. If you like mutton, you must order the BBQ Mutton Seekh. The seekh pieces were big and the meat was juicy and packed with flavours.

We followed the food with another round of bold and refreshing drinks. We tried Popcorn Sour made with bourbon whiskey and caramel, which was a bit too intense and is ideal for hardcore whiskey lovers. A light and crisp beverage is the Basil Crest made with fresh basil leaves and gin. You cannot have enough of these! Another aromatic whiskey cocktail named after the place is the Jolly Dramz Julep. If you love coffee-based cocktails, Dramz's Espresso Martini will capture your heart.

We tried some Italian dishes from the menu. Their Burrata Cheese Pizza tasted delicious and fresh. However, the burrata cheese was rather dry and clumpy. A rich and comforting Italian dish on the menu is the Alfredo pasta, served in a rich, creamy cheese sauce.

Looking for dessert? The Chocolate Nutty Sundae is a heavy and indulgent option full of chocolate. It combines ice cream, nuts, crumble, and hazelnut ganache. We also tried the Tiramisu which was served in a glass jar but was not quite impressive in taste.

Apart from the great food, drinks and view, the staff at Dramz was attentive, friendly, courteous and pro-active. Whether you want to go out for date night, family dinner or spend your Friday evening unwinding with colleagues, Dramz will not disappoint.





Where: 1580/1, KD Marg, Near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030