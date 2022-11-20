It won't be an exaggeration to say that south Indian cuisine has a huge fan following, not just in India but all across the globe. Delhi has a large population hooked to the unique flavours from the south. That's why you'll find a host of eateries offering their own take on the same idli, sambhar and dosa. But if you're bored of the same south Indian food experience from the same places, it's time to make a switch. I found a hidden gem in south Delhi that will whet your desire of a perfect south Indian meal: Idlinama - Tamil Nadu Food Delivery Kitchen.





You have to believe me when I say that I had one of the best south Indian meals from Idlinama, that too in the comfort of my home. Idlinama is strategically located in the bustling south Delhi, and delivers authentic Tamil Nadu-style food at your doorstep.





I started my meal with chef-special Idlis and Karaikudi chicken curry . The idlis were quite sizeable and chicken curry was super spicy. So if you have the threshold for some heat, this chicken curry will impress your taste buds with a melange of flavours. Mutton-filled idli was also good in taste with its meaty filling enclosed in soft idlis. The classic idli and medu vada paired with sambar was quite a delight. Vadas were crispy and indulgent, and sambhar was unique and delicious. Chicken Chettinad Biryani was deeply imbued with the flavours of whole spices combined with succulent chicken. This one is a must-try.

Idlinama - Tamil Nadu Food Delivery Kitchen

For the main meal, I had Veg Korma paired with parotta. The korma was creamy, as expected, but it surprised with some delectable flavours from coconut and veggies that complemented each other. Mutton Sukka curry was also good in taste. For drinks, I has Sukku Ale and Khatta Meetha. While Khatta Meetha was a refreshing drink, Sukku Ale did not really suit my palate.





In conclusion, the south Indian food by Idlinama is a little spicy as compared to other restaurants and cloud kitchens, but is definitely more flavourful and super delicious.





What: Idlinama

Where: Kailash Colony

When: 9am - 11pm

Cost: INR 350 for one order (approx.)

