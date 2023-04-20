Indulge in a fascinating culinary journey at Cafe Dali, an Italian restaurant located in the heart of Delhi, where every dish is a masterpiece. From the moment you step in, you are enveloped in an ambiance that exudes elegance, with artwork on the walls paying homage to the legendary Salvador Dali, an author, artist, and provocateur who was one of the most notable figures of the Surrealist movement. The restaurant's decor is a visual treat and its old world charm sets the stage for an unforgettable dining experience.

Cafe Dali

The menu at Ristorante by Cafe Dali pays ode to the rich Italian cuisine, with each ingredient sourced fresh from across Europe. The menu is inspired by Founder Prateek Gupta's travels across France and Italy. With Michelin-star chefs as consultants, the dishes are presented in the true gourmet style.

Handmade pastas steal the show at Cafe Dali. During my visit, I tried some of the standout dishes from the menu. The Ravioli di Sundried Pesto made in the chef's special pink sauce with cherry tomatoes and ricotta was a burst of flavours. Maine Lobster and Lemon Zest Ravioli was to die for. I was told that that the lobster was fresh and came from the restaurant's own saltwater tank. It was evident in every bite of the succulent lobster cocooned in the melt-in-mouth ravioli.

Maine Lobster and Lemon Zest Ravioli - Cafe Dali







While the pastas won my heart, other dishes didn't disappoint either. Burrata e Balsamico - a fresh bowl of salad with cherry tomatoes, arugula leaves and basil oil topped with a big blob of burrata was refreshing. However, I thought it could do better with some more greens. I am a fan of classic salmon carpaccio but the veg Carpaccio di Rosse at Cafe Dali surprised me with its on-point flavours. Creamy layers of beetroot and avocado took my taste buds on a heavenly ride.

Carpaccio di Rosse - Cafe Dali







Now if you are in an Italian restaurant, can you ever resist pizza? I surely couldn't. The Bianco Truffle Pizza baked in wood-fired oven was just the cheesy delight I wanted. It was light, flavoursome and simply delicious.





Time for dessert - my favourite part of a meal. The Divine Panna Cotta and Borro Tiramisu made my sweet tooth happy before I bid adieu with a promise to return for more soon.