Multi-cuisine restaurants are becoming all the rage these days. Eateries are coming up in the city offering practically every kind of popular dish under one roof. Don't be surprised to find an array of dim sums, pasta, pizzas and even Tandoori tikkas at the same restaurant! One of the most luxurious all-day dining experiences in Delhi would be K3 at JW Marriott, Aerocity. Touted to be a 'food theatre', the award-winning restaurant is known for one of the most elaborate Sunday brunches in town. There is also live music, a lavish dessert selection, and an al fresco dining area serving premium spirits and cocktails.

Peking Duck. Photo Credit: K3 by Marriott

Coming to the food - K3 leaves no stone unturned with three live kitchens for its diners. You can choose from a variety of dishes from Asian, Mediterranean and Indian cuisines prepared by three different chefs, each of them being an expert in their cuisine. Some of the signature dishes at K3 include Char-Siew Pork, Malaysian Chicken Curry and Seafood Platter. Their amazing selection of Dim Sum, the Mee Goreng, and the special Peking Duck too is irresistible.

Dim Sums. Photo Credit: K3 by Marriott

In Indian and Italian too, there are plenty of signature dishes to choose from. You can go for Antipasti, Pastas, Pizzas and a range of gravies and tikkas in the Indian section too. The best part about K3 is that you will be spoilt for choice with the wonderful variety of dishes to offer. K3 is open around the clock, all through the year to serve delicious food to its patrons.





What: K3 by Marriott





Where: JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, Asset Area 4, Hospitality District, Near IGI Airport, Aerocity, New Delhi - 110037





When: Mon-Sun (24 hours open)





Cost for two: Rs. 3,500 for two (approx.)