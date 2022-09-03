When you think of a family-friendly restaurant that is value for money, what would be the first name that pops to mind? For us, it would have to be Barbeque Nation. The restaurant has become synonymous with excellent quality food that you can feast on endlessly. This time, we visited their brand new outlet in Phoenix Market City, Bengaluru which has opened up quite recently. Spacious modern interiors and lots of bright lights characterized the décor at the Whitefield outlet. Here were the highlights from our visit and what we enjoyed eating the most.





We started off our meal with the Starters - which had plenty of options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The Tandoori vegetarian delights such as Paneer Tikka, Grilled Mushroom, Cheesy Broccoli and Churrasco Pineapple were some of the dishes we thoroughly enjoyed. The Dahi Kebab and Crispy Corn were also crisp, flavourful and completely binge-able.

Tandoori Starters. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Crispy Corn. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Dahi Kebab. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

In the non-vegetarian section, the Kalmi Murgh Tikka, Coastal BBQ Fish, Tandoori Tangri and Peri Peri Chicken Wings are highly recommended. Barbeque Nation also had plenty of live counters with an array of choices such as Pasta, Pani Puri, Dahi Puri and Keema Pav.

Peri Peri Chicken Wings. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Fried Chicken. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

If you would still have room after eating all these bottomless appetisers, you can go ahead and try the buffet main course. Soups, salads, vegetarian and non-vegetarian mains, accompaniments and bread were some of the dishes on offer. Barbeque Nation even has rice, biryani and noodles as part of their menu. When it comes to desserts, you'll once again be spoilt for choice between Gulab Jamun, Halwa, Shahi Tukda, Kulfi, ice cream, fresh fruits, and an array of pastries.





Indian Desserts. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Brownie and Custard. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

So, go ahead and feast with your family at Barbeque Nation's new outlet in Phoenix Market City mall! Trust us, you'll be left with a full tummy and happy memories.





What: Barbeque Nation





Where: Phoenix Market City, Whitefield Main Rd, Devasandra Industrial Estate, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, Bangalore 560048





Timings: 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm, 06:30 pm to 11:00 pm





Cost for two: Rs. 1,500/- for two (approx.)