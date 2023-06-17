As a passionate Chinese food lover, I couldn't resist the allure of the Modern Hakka cuisine pop-up at Honk by Pullman Aerocity New Delhi. With renowned Chef Katherine Chung at the helm, this culinary extravaganza seemed quite tempting. The Hakka cuisine, with its roots in the migration of the Hakka people across China, intrigued me with its tales of resilience and adaptation.





Katherine's menu took us on a global expedition, exploring Hakka delicacies from the far corners of the world where her family and friends have settled. The chef used authentic ingredients and spices like Fermented Black Beans, Chili Bean Paste, Mustard Tubers, Sand Ginger, and her own homemade Rice Wine.





My culinary journey started with the Fish ball soup, a comforting dish that boasted pork and mushroom swimming in a deeply flavoured broth. Its lightness and satisfying taste set a promising tone for the rest of the meal. Moving on to the Small Plates, the Hakka Yam Abacus Beads took centre stage. A delightful mix of pork, bean sprouts, and mushroom, it pleased my taste buds with its medley of textures and flavours. Next, the Crackling Roast Pork Belly made its appearance. While it wasn't a bad dish, it fell short of achieving the extraordinary taste I had hoped for. Nevertheless, it satisfied my cravings for succulent and crispy pork.

Whole steamed fish, Honk

The Large Plates brought forth the Mala French Beans, a refreshing dish that melded pungent and tangy flavours. The crispy-flavoured beans matched my palate. On the other hand, the Hakka Salt Baked Chicken left me craving a bolder flavour profile, as it fell slightly flat in terms of taste and moisture. However, the star of the menu was undoubtedly the Whole Steamed Fish. Its presentation was a visual marvel, capturing my attention from the moment it arrived. The flavours, equally captivating, showcased the perfect balance of sublime spices. Served alongside fragrant jasmine rice, this combination culminated in a truly satiating meal experience.

Mango Sago and Pomelo with ice cream, Honk

Finally, the dessert of Mango, Sago, and Pomelo with ice cream was a picturesque masterpiece. Adorned with edible flowers, it was a sight to behold. The fruity flavours gave it a tropical vibe and the addition of sago pearls enhanced the overall texture and enjoyment.





The Hakka cuisine pop-up at Honk by Pullman Aerocity New Delhi is a good option for those who want to explore Hakka cuisine in a new light.





Where: Honk, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

When: 9th June- 18th June 2023, 7:00 pm onwards