Honey & Dough's Newest Bakery in Pacific Mall Is A Good Place For A Coffee Date 

Honey & Dough, Pacific Mall, Rajouri, New Delhi

All we need with a good cup of coffee or tea are some complementing small meals. There are many bakeries in Delhi promising to give you a memorable tea-time munching experience; Honey & Dough is one of the select few that actually deliver. Honey & Dough has been a popular spot for coffees & freshly baked delicacies since 2017. It has now launched its 7th outlet at Pacific Mall in New Delhi which houses more than 250+ premium and luxury brands, and is a frequented place for fashion, shopping, food and entertainment - all clubbed together.





Honey & Dough is an inviting coffee shop where you can sit and relax; and while you sip your coffee, the aroma of freshly baked - cakes, puffs, and artisan loaves of bread creates the ideal atmosphere for a date, a catch-up or even tea time with a favourite book. There are bakery and confectionery products as well as freshly brewed coffee, light bites and an all-day breakfast menu. Croissants, Muffins, Tea Cakes, Sandwiches, Pasta, Munchies - there are options galore.





I chanced upon a few of their delicacies and here is what I felt about them. I first laid my hands on their croissants, which are my favourite baked meal. Sweet Cheese Croissant with cheesy custard filling was an absolute delight. Almond Croissant had the perfect sweet almond filling or frangipane - both perfect accompaniments for my hot coffee.

I also ordered a couple of breads for breakfast at home. Honey Cinnamon Loaf, European-style bread, which is mildly sweetened with honey, a dash of cinnamon and butter, is great for a light buttered toast. Sourdough Bread could be made into some delectable toasts with the right toppings, not to be eaten without them though.





To stock my cabinet with some nosh and nibbles, I picked Cheese Straws but they were quite a disappointment with their overwhelming burnt taste, muting whatever cheesiness there was in the cheese straws. Thankfully, Almond Biscotti and French Hearts restored my palate and worked up my appetite. The sweet, crunchy, flaky and buttery bites are so delicious that you just cannot stop at one.





Honey & Dough is worth visiting or ordering from if you are a bakery and confectionery fanatic like I am.









