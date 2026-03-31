When you crave restaurant-style Indian food, not all places give you exactly what you want. But Karigari won me over - with its food, hospitality and more. Rooted in the idea of celebrating Indian karigars or artisans, this restaurant brings back the slow, thoughtful approach to cooking that is familiar yet exciting. I visited the Karigari outlet in Sector 51, Noida, and walked away full, happy, and already planning a return.





The space reflects the concept well. Warm, layered interiors paired with an old-school 80s Bollywood playlist set the mood instantly. It feels relaxed, nostalgic, and inviting. Behind the idea is hospitality entrepreneur Yogesh Sharma, with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi leading the kitchen. The menu reflects the chef's memories, travels, and love for Indian food, and it shows in both the flavours and the playful presentation.

The menu itself is fun to read. Section titles catch your attention before the dishes do. I began with the starters section titled Chota Moo Badi Baat, and the food lived up to the promise. The Cheesy Ulta Vada Pav was a standout. The pav, stuffed and batter-fried, is served upside down with chilli-garlic masala and cheese sauce. It gives you the comfort of a Mumbai roadside vada pav, but in a richer, more indulgent form. This is an absolute must-try.

The Kurkure Dahi Ke Kebab was another winner. Crisp on the outside, soft inside, and full of flavour. The Loaded Cheesy French Fries were dangerously addictive. Stopping myself was only necessary to save space for the mains.



While waiting, I tried the Smookey Jamun cocktail. Served with drama and actual smoke, it was bold, well-balanced, and genuinely enjoyable. The beverage menu is impressive, with cocktails, sherbats, mocktails, lassi, and shikanji, all with clever desi names.





For mains, the Sole Fish Tikka Masala was flavourful and comforting. The Karigaron Ki Dal Makhani (from Tadka Aab Hamarey Andaz Mein) was smoky, creamy, and done just right. What truly won my heart was the Grilled Paneer Mussallam from Vaishnoo Khaane Da Maja Laoji. Stuffed paneer in a rich gravy, it was filling, satisfying, and very comforting. Pairing everything with the Charcoal Cheese Naan was the best decision. It complemented every dish beautifully and tasted great on its own too.

Dessert came from the Moo Mithaa Karloji section. I tried the Tukda-e-Jam, a playful mix of jalebi, waffles, chocolate, and rabdi. If the description is making your mouth water, wait till you actually have it. The dessert is indulgent, unexpected, and mind-blowingly delicious.

If you are craving authentic, flavour-packed Indian food in Noida, Karigari is worth visiting without a second thought.

