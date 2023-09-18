New Delhi is renowned for its delectable culinary scene, offering some of the finest food experiences in the country. When the weekend arrives, the allure of exploring new places takes centre stage. Many of us seek out distinctive spots to unwind and break away from our regular routines. Recently, we had the pleasure of visiting FLOW Brew And Dine, situated in DLF Avenue in Saket. It immediately struck us as the ideal destination to spend quality time with loved ones over the weekend. One of its standout features is the city's longest bar, spanning an impressive 50 feet. Here, an extensive selection of beverages and a diverse range of cuisines await, encompassing Asian, European, Mediterranean, and Indian flavours. The brewery also presents an enticing array of eight unique, freshly crafted beers on tap.

Photo Credit: FLOW

We started the meal with the Kappa Maki Sushi, which offered a burst of flavour in every bite. Next on the menu, we opted for the Crunch Thai Tofu Bao. It provided a delightful surprise; the crunch was irresistible, and the subtle hints of lemongrass instantly captivated us in the first bite. It was complemented by a creamy sauce that proved to be the perfect accompaniment. The menu also boasts an array of exciting appetizers, ranging from dim sums to tandoori snacks, as well as delectable vegetarian and non-vegetarian platters.

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

Moving on to the main course, we relished their classic Picante Pizza, an absolute must-try! The crust struck a flawless balance between crispiness on the edges and a tender centre. Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted bell peppers, and jalapenos melded seamlessly with the feta cheese adorning the top. At this point, our stomachs were quite full, but if you still have room, the Panuozzo - a distinctive fusion of pizza and sandwich on their menu - seemed like an exciting option to try.

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

To conclude our meal, we indulged in their Baked Chocolate Cheesecake, which served as the perfect sweet ending. The luscious and rich cheesecake was accompanied by honeycomb and fruit compote, creating a truly heavenly combination. Not only did it taste exquisite, but its presentation was also commendable.





For those seeking a place in New Delhi to enjoy good beer alongside scrumptious snacks and music, FLOW Brew and Dine is the place to be!





What: FLOW Brew And Dine

Where: 312B, C, A4, 2nd floor, DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi

When: 12 noon - 12 midnight

Cost For Two: Rs 3000 (Approx)