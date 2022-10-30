A toast to mouth-watering and decadent dishes brimming with American flavours! Prepare yourself to be transported to one of America's finest eateries right in the heart of the city in Defence Colony, New Delhi. Bruxie is here to satiate all your hunger pangs and provide a phenomenal amalgamation of taste and culinary innovation. Bruxie introduced the world to a new spin on the classic sandwich - a 'waffle sandwich'. The restaurant elevates the mood with the richness and nostalgia of authentic American flavours.





A graduate from the Culinary Institute of America, chef Kelly Mullarny first founded the concept of Bruxie in Orange County, in November of 2010, presenting a new take on the sandwich. Bruxie hand-breads and hand-batters all the ingredients to prepare delectable dishes for its diners.

The most popular items on the menu are Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwiches. I happened to try some dishes from the menu and here's my experience.

Bruxie, Delhi

Mighty Cheese Burger was truly mighty with loads of ingredients - big lamb patty flanked by romaine leaves, tomatoes, pickles and sauce - it was simply delicious. The Original Waffle Sandwich with fried chicken breast gave an all-new savoury waffle experience, and it was a delight. Buffalo Wings had nice flavours but I wished they were crispier. We've all had sweet waffles from different places but Creme Brulee Waffle from Bruxie turned out to be one of the best I had ever had. To complement my meal, I ordered Ginger Ale, and it was truly refreshing.

The menu also includes Crispy Chicken Tenders, Egg and Waffle sandwiches and delicious, not-too-sweet Waffles from Bruxie's proprietary recipe. And I intend to try these and more soon. In the future, Bruxie plans to expand its presence nationally and internationally. The company initially decided to bring some Bruxie goodness to Gurugram and now through its newest outlet in Defence Colony.





Delve into the world of palatable food and submerge your taste buds in a pool of authentic American flavours, only at Bruxie.

