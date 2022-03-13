As we complete two years of the pandemic, there has been a drastic change in dining preferences. People are now looking for memorable eating experiences every time they venture out. They want to witness nothing short of a culinary spectacle that is simply breath-taking. Gone are the days when a casual dine-out at the local neighbourhood eatery would suffice. Customers are becoming a lot more experimental with cuisines, tastes and even drinks. Japanese cuisine is one such example that is fast becoming popular among the masses. Kampai in Delhi's Aerocity is here to cater to this newfound adulation for the cuisine in its own unique and charismatic way.





Kampai: Aerocity's Only Authentic Japanese Restaurant

Known for presenting a contemporary twist on traditional Japanese cuisine, Kampai is a must-try if you love Japanese cuisine. Be it Sushi or dessert, Gyoza or Rolls - there are plenty of options to choose from. We recently tried their new menu called 'Omakase' based on the concept of Modern Japan. The dimly-lit ambiance and authentic Japanese décor elements - such as Cherry Blossom trees and the book 'Ikigai' - were the very first things we noted at our visit. Our exclusive preview table had a well-put-together five-course meal, with a cocktail to complement each of them.

Appetisers And Cocktails

The very first course itself had us bowled over - three different appetisers paired with the refreshing ' Ikigai ' cocktail. There was an Avocado as well as a Tuna Tartare , along with a Sliced Duck Salad with Wasabi Dressing. In the second course, we had the Prawn Gyoza with Soy Ginger and the Mushroom Harumaki , a deep-fried spring roll-like dish. The Edamame Money Bags too were crisp on the outside and creamy on the inside and were paired with a signature drink called ' Kaizen' .





Avocado Tartare

Sliced Duck Salad with Wasabi Dressing

Ikigai Cocktail

Sushi took centre stage in the third course, paired with the ' Sakura Sour ' cocktail. There was Crispy Kale with Yuzu Cream Cheese as well as the Dynamite Roll filled with lots of interesting vegetables and with the traditional wasabi, ginger and soy sauce on the side. For non-vegetarians, the Lobster Katsu Maki Roll with Sashimi on the side was a complete show-stealer.





Crispy Kale with Yuzu Cream Cheese

Prawn Gyoza with Soy Ginger

Kaizen Cocktail

Main Course And Desserts

The fourth and main course saw a plethora of different textures and flavours combined together in a unique fashion. The Spicy Shimeji Mushroom with Butter Pepper was delightful in its own way. The Sea Bass Miso Butter and Nori Crusted Salmon Miso both were cooked to perfection and seriously impressive. We also tried the Miso Chicken and Edamame Bacon Fried Rice , as well as the Grilled Vegetables with Halloumi Cheese . Every preparation was tantalising and prepared with meticulous detail. As for the dessert, there was an edible Zen Garden that tasted even more amazing than it looked!

Edamame Bacon Fried Rice

Edible Zen Garden Dessert

We can safely say that Kampai is a place that will ensure a wholesome experience from start to finish. Their excellent portion sizes will fill you up and keep you coming back for more!





What: Kampai Restaurant





Where: 02, Ground Floor, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, Delhi





When: 12 noon - 11pm





Cost for two: Rs. 3,500 (approx.)