There is no arguing that eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients out there. You can have them boiled, scrambled or add them to the more complex recipes, and it works, in every way possible. But many foodies will tell you that nothing can match the joy of cutting into a well-made omelette. And, while making a fluffy, rich omelette is an art in itself, different countries across the world have their own way of making it special. So, while in India you have the masala omelette, the French like it with just eggs and butter. This time around, however, it is a Japanese omelette that is taking the world by storm and for good reason.





Omelette is a dish which can be cooked in many different ways.

A viral video of the Japanese omelette is a lesson in the art of cooking. The video, posted on a page called ‘Omuraisupuro', shows us how to perfect the Omurice, a Japanese staple that can simply be described as a fluffy omelette made with fried rice and thin, fried scrambled eggs. The dish derives its name from Omu and Rais, the Japanese pronunciation of the English words omelette and rice. It is basically a plain omelette on top of fried rice with ketchup and meat. While it sounds simple, the video will show that there is a fair bit of technique involved.

The video of the Japanese technique of making the omelette has gone viral, receiving over 170k views in a short span of time. In the clip, the eggs are cracked into a pan and a pair of chopsticks are placed at the centres to create a pattern of swirls. Almost resembling a floral motif, the chopsticks are used to give the omelette the required texture in the form of these swirls. Then, the omelette, without even a hint of a tear is placed on a serving of fried rice.





Watch the full viral video here:

Responding to the video, one user wrote, “Makes me hungry in the middle of the night.” Well, we would have to agree because that video is sure to make all foodies crave for some yummy omelette! Would you try this delightful recipe at home? Tell us in the comments below.