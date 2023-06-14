Delhi sees several food outlets come and go; only some make a mark in our hearts and stay there forever. Khan Chacha is one such outlet that has been winning hearts for as long as we know. Khan Chacha derives its name from the iconic Khan Market in the heart of New Delhi where it started as a humble kebab stall. Over time, they grew from a small outlet to a QSR Chain with 20 outlets across the capital. There was a time when it was one of the few places that were our go-to for quick meals of kebabs and rolls. Now, even with various other food shops and restaurants in every nook and corner of the city, Khan Chacha has stood the test of time.





But does their food still taste as good? The curiosity led me to try their menu, after years, I must admit. The Mutton Tikka Roll surprised me with the same succulent and meaty flavours with just the right blend of typical Indian spices. I was quite impressed. Feeling experimental, I had Chicken Peri Peri Roll, which tingled my taste buds with its heat which was the right amount. Those who like lots of spice in their food must try this roll. Paneer Tikka Roll was also pretty good with a nice melange of different flavours and textures.

Coming to my favourite part - the kebabs. I am a non-vegetarian but was completely blown away by Veg Hariyali Kebab. It had the right pungency of the greens balanced by eclectic spiciness. I was a little disappointed by Fish Tikka. It lacked moisture and needed more robust flavours but was not bad either. However, Mutton Kakori Kebab was all I needed to end my meal. It was soft, tasty and basically perfect.

Khan Chacha is led by Managing Director and CEO - Sidhant Kalra whose desire is to deliver a holistic brand where quality and consistency are standard and trusted. Khan Chacha has set its sights on expanding its reach beyond its Delhi roots and establishing a presence across North India initially, and subsequently expanding to various cities across the country, thus evolving into a pan-India brand.





We are happy to see it grow.