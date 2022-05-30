Throughout the week, the excitement of the next weekend keeps simmering at the back of our mind. While some of us just want to laze around in the house, rest of us want to unwind by going all out and experiencing the vibrant city in its most elemental form. Delhi offers a slew of options for a rejuvenating escape in some form or another. But to find a pace that offers everything under one roof is difficult. Khubani, Andaz Delhi, nestled in Aerocity, invites us all for an all-encompassing royal experience that lingers on.





Food, ambiance, music, luxury, entertainment - I tick marked everything in my checklist with a visit to Khubani.





Ambience:

As soon as you enter, you are greeted with a large fountain that leads you to a monumental two-story dome that houses the royal restobar with a massive bar right in the centre. A look around, and I was enamoured with the beautiful Persian-themed decor with traditional intricate rugs adorning the walls and shimmering chandeliers hanging from the roof.

Beverages:

I started the evening with Royal Of Khubani cocktail - a gin based drink fired up with spices. Vodka lovers must try out Revolution, which has vodka mixed with a myriad of flavours from spices and orange juice. And those looking for something different to make their evening interesting, can try Chai Martini.

Food:

The food menu is an amalgamation of flavours from all around the world but highlights the Middle-Eastern culture through its Turkish menu. Whatever you choose to eat, don't start without trying out the sushis. Phoenix Roll (shrimp tempura flanked by cucumber and avocado) cannot be missed out on. California Our Way - crabmeat sushi flavoured with mayonnaise, avocado and cucumber is another must-try. Rainbow Crystal Dumplings give the perfect dumpling vibe with succulent chicken and complementing flavours.

From the Asian cuisine, I first tried Fish Smoky Green Banana Leaf Wrapped, which, honestly, was a bit too bland for my palate, but it won some marks for its presentation and soft, mushy texture. Khubani Kapaneer is a must-have if you are a vegetarian. Even if you are not, the crispy, chewy texture and the melange of flavours won't let you miss meat. I would rate their Thai Curry as average with regular flavours but Pad Thai Noodles were truly exceptional.

Entertainment:

Now food is not the only thing on our agenda when we step out on a weekend. And I am glad I picked Khubani for the high-octane place it transformed into after dinner. Air acrobatics, belly dance, fire dancing, Sufi melodies, pop music - there is so much to keep you entertained and shake a leg to the foot-thumping music.

What: Khubai, Andaz Delhi

Where: Asset No.1, Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity, New Delhi

When: 12noon - 5am

Cost: INR 2,000 for two people (approx.)