When we think of bustling nightlife spots in Delhi, Hauz Khas village is the first one that pops to mind. Located in the heart of South Delhi, the party places in this area have mushroomed manifold over the past year. However, amidst all this hullaballoo, there are some amazing restaurants in Hauz Khas Village that are serving up delectable food. If you are looking to eat before a long night of parties and load up on a delicious meal, Lama Kitchen is the place to be. Situated right next to the entrance of Hauz Khas Fort, Lama Kitchen is serving up authentic Nepalese and Tibetan cuisine to its diners.





Foodies in Delhi have developed a particular fondness for Tibetan cuisine. Spots like Majnu ka Tila are extremely popular among the city's diners. And Lama Kitchen is no different! From heart-warming momos to ginger ale, satiating thukpa to zingy Nepalese snacks - there's so much to choose from. The first thing that caught our attention at this eatery was the stunning view it offered with a wonderful balcony area, situated on the second floor right next to Hauz Khas Fort. Our senses were instantly at ease and with a side of live music, it surely made for the ideal backdrop for a memorable meal.

Pan-fried momos at Lama Kitchen. Photo: Lama Kitchen

Ema Datchi with Tingmo at Lama Kitchen. Photo: NDTV Food.

We started off with the Crispy Spinach - spinach leaves fried to perfection with onion fritters to accompany them. Next, we tried the Lama's Pan-Fried Momos, a signature dish that was quite enjoyable. There were three kinds of chutneys of varying spice levels to accompany these treats. We would highly recommend trying the Mixed Veg Ema Datchi, a cheesy soup served with the soft bun called Tingmo on the side. We finished off with the Classic Brownie that was loaded with chocolate and was simply irresistible.

(Also Read: From Momos To Thukpa: 5 Tibetan Street Food Recipes You Must Try)

Chocolate Brownie at Lama Kitchen. Photo: NDTV Food

So, next time you are looking for a delicious place offering Himalayan food, head to Lama kitchen!





What: Lama Kitchen





Where: Second Floor, 50 A, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi





When: 12:30 pm - 12midnight





Cost for two: Rs. 1,000/-