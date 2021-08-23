Besides Indian, if there's one cuisine that never fails to impress us then it surely is Chinese. A hot bowl of sweet corn soup or a perfectly stirred hakka noodles makes us slurp every single time. This is why we find Chinese restaurant and Chinese food lovers at every nook and corner of this country. One such amazing Chinese food destination in Delhi is the House of Ming - located in Hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi.





One of the oldest Chinese dining destinations in the national capital, the House of Ming enjoys the patronage of the hauté and happening of the city. Despite catering to divergent tastes across generations, House of Ming has consistently delighted its patrons and remains one of the most socially prominent places to dine in. Chronicling a journey of over 40 years, this legendary restaurant brings a new menu, curating the classics of all time - prepared by the award-winning culinary maestros.





To experience the same, we visited House of Ming recently. And the menu inarguably evoked nostalgia in us. From the classic char siu bao to crispy spinach - it had some of the bests the restaurant served over the years.





We started with char ciu bao and an assorted dimsum platters, which included steamed chicken and prawn siu mai, assorted mushrooms and cheese dumpling and har gau - each of which were steamed to perfection.

Dimsum platter

We then moved on to one of House of Ming's most popular dish - crispy spinach. As the name says, dehydrated spinach with almonds in it, gave us a perfect crunch and flavours on the palate. Then came the butterfly prawn with a flavourful coating of yummy sauces. The sour-pepper chicken soup was not only soothed our soul but also prepared us to jump into the main course.

Butterfly prawns For the main course, we had stir fried pockchoy, steamed sea bass with homemade sauce, oriental twice cooked pork and mapo tofu. These dishes were accompanied by golden garlic fried rice and hakka noodles. Sounds delicious, right? Trust us, it also tasted equally amazing.

Main course meal

No meal seems complete without a dessert. And for the same, we ordered for classic fried ice cream and date pancake - the perfect ending to an amazing meal.

Fried ice cream

Already slurping? So, what are you waiting for? Make a plan and visit House of Ming to experience the classic Chinese food culture.





Let us know how you liked it.