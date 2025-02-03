Can a city restaurant ever truly feel like a home? Many establishments promise to capture its 'essence,' trying to provide a distinctive mix of comfort, nostalgia, warmth and togetherness. But they often fail to hit the mark. A possible reason is that they may not realise that home is a complex emotional concept - merely offering "comfort food" and a "laid-back ambience" is not enough. So what is the secret ingredient to success? There can be several - but genuine personal touches and thoughtful curation of experiences are great places to start. And this is exactly why Luv restaurant in Andheri manages to stand out.

Photo Credit: Luv restaurant

Helmed by sibling duo Luv Deshpande and Chef Akash Deshpande, Luv restaurant began service in October 2024. "It isn't just a business, it's the culmination of 13 years of dreaming and planning with my brother. The feeling of 'going to someone's housewarming party and the host is cooking for you' is what we aimed for and we got just that," Luv Deshpande says. The location works in favour of its mission. Although it's technically situated in Lokhandwala, it's away from most of the bling and bustle. The cosy dining space is nestled in a relatively quiet residential locality.

Photo Credit: Luv restaurant

The restaurant has tables indoors and outdoors. There is limited seating inside but that's where we felt closer to the home-style charm. But this is also a specific kind of home that one steps into. Visual art in general and Van Gogh in particular have deeply influenced Chef Akash and are reflected in the restaurant in myriad ways. A key characteristic of the decor is his own paintings which have been displayed on the walls. In terms of food, his signature "Starry Night" dessert is one of the most popular attractions at the restaurant. One may also compare the bond of the artist and his brother Theo to the collaborative connection between the Deshpande duo.

Photo Credit: Luv restaurant

This artistic perspective and sense of collaboration also pervades the menu. "A blank canvas represents endless possibilities - just like a plate of food. Colours and contrasts play a crucial role in both art and food, and I often find myself thinking, 'Oh, this shade works beautifully with that - how can I translate that into a dish?' Beyond plating, painting teaches me patience and also helps me think outside the box," Chef Akash explains. Although there's an emphasis on aesthetics, it is not overbearing. The food itself remains accessible and more importantly - brimming with yummy flavours.





The menu includes dishes with Indian, Italian, South East Asian and Continental flavours. This cross-section may remind you of typical cafe-style fare, but Luv distinguishes itself by offering niche delicacies alongside crowd favourites. Among the appetisers, a fitting example is the Pork Bun Maska. It also reflects the deftly creative side of some of the food offerings here. The house-made bun is stuffed with an aromatic pork filling. It is served alongside a tea-coloured liquid in an old-school chai cup. We take a small careful sip before dunking the bun and thankfully taste nothing sweet. It's actually a broth flavoured with lemongrass and ginger, which complements the pork stuffing deliciously. A little cream has been added to make the brother look like tea, Chef tells us.





The Coastal Sea Bass Curry with Uthappam also deserves special mention. It's one of the "Deshpande Household Specialities", which introduces another family member into the restaurant's narrative - the brothers' mother. They are Chef Akash's takes on the Malvani staples she used to cook while he was growing up. The coconut-based curry is a true coastal delight, packed with spice and texture. We enjoyed every morsel.

Photo Credit: Luv restaurant

For the length of our meal, we were seated at the Chef's table (counter-side seating which can be booked in advance). It was a treat to watch our orders and others being crafted in front of our eyes. We also got a glimpse at teamwork in action - and this has also influenced the curation of the menu in the first place. Chef Akash says, "I try to incorporate my Maharashtrian roots into the menu, while my sous-chefs bring their own regional influences. One of them is from South India, so some dishes reflect his heritage. Another is from Uttarakhand, and his traditional chutneys - ones his grandmother used to make - have inspired some of the condiments we serve."

Photo Credit: Luv restaurant

We saw many portions of the Gnocchi being cooked and also had the chance to relish it. We liked the simple yet scrumptious hints of corn, lemongrass, jalapeno and onion. For a richer (and bigger) choice, opt for the Fagotini - featuring pockets of amaranth and goat cheese in red wine sauce. We also recommend the Lamb Tacos Chimichurri. The meat is slow-cooked for 10 hours with red wine and we savoured it heartily.





Luv Restaurant does not have a bar. However, the drinks menu features mocktails that aim to capture the flavour of selected classic cocktails. We tried the non-alcoholic alternative to Rum & Coke called the "Spiced Cola." It was refreshing and we appreciated the novelty. But we enjoyed the Brazilian Lemonade much more. There are also other beverages available, including teas and coffees.

Photo Credit: Luv restaurant

In the end, we also tasted the famous Starry Night dessert - featuring a musk melon mousse as the central element. We feasted our eyes on the colourful (edible) swirls and painstrokes - only to sadly demolish them with a spoon a few moments later. While this sweet treat was definitely memorable, we realised that the savoury dishes had also made a great impression - and it would be for those that we'd consider returning to Luv Restaurant.





Address: 14-16, Sterling Apartments, Shastri Nagar, Sundervan Complex Road, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai.