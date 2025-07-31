Located in the lively heart of Defence Colony, Mira's is the kind of cafe that instantly catches your eye and then your heart. Amid the bustle of the neighbourhood, it offers a slice of calm and comfort that feels both stylish and inviting. Whether you're strolling by or intentionally making your way there, it's the sort of place that makes you want to step inside and stay a while. The moment you enter, you're greeted by a warm atmosphere that feels effortlessly charming. Think soft lighting, earthy tones, and the kind of aroma that tells you something delicious is always being made.





The ground floor feels cosy and intimate, perfect for a quiet coffee or a quick bite. Upstairs, the space opens up into a more relaxed area, ideal for lingering conversations and lazy afternoons. We began our visit with two coffees - a Vietnamese Iced Latte and a Classic Cold Coffee. The Vietnamese Latte was rich, creamy, and perfectly sweetened. The cold coffee had a nostalgic charm to it, smooth and refreshing without being overly milky or sweet.

Photo Credit: Mira's





The food that followed only raised the bar. The Guacamole was a standout, creamy and fresh, with a presentation that was almost too pretty to touch. The Herb And Butter Cheese Garlic Bread was soft, warm, and flavour-packed. Then came the Chilli Vodka Pasta, which was bold, creamy, and just spicy enough to keep things interesting. It was comfort food with a kick, and it left us smiling.





But of course, we saved room for dessert. The Lemon Tiramisu was light and refreshing, with a citrusy twist that felt like a fun take on the original. It might not have the classic tiramisu flavour profile, but it was delicious in its own right. The Banoffee Pie, however, was the real showstopper. With its perfect balance of banana, toffee, and cream, it was indulgent without being overwhelming. Every bite was satisfying. We were too full to try more desserts, but their selection looked seriously tempting. If you have a sweet tooth, it's definitely worth checking out - there's plenty to choose from.

Photo Credit: Mira's

If you're in Delhi and looking for a cafe that delivers on both vibe and flavour, Mira's should be at the top of your list. The space is warm, the service is lovely, and the food is full of surprises in the best way. It's the kind of spot you'll find yourself recommending to everyone - and already planning your next visit to.

What: Mira's

Mira's Where: Defence Colony, New Delhi

Defence Colony, New Delhi When: 11 am - 12 am

11 am - 12 am Cost For Two: Rs 2200 (approx