The vegetarian movement has picked up across the world and it is evident from the number of vegetarian-only restaurants popping up everywhere. In Delhi-NCR too, a number of restaurants and cafes serve vegetarian food, giving it a unique twist in their own way. OMO Café in Galleria Market, Gurugram too is serving delicious veg food made with farm-fresh, seasonal ingredients. We visited OMO Café to try the Himachal Edition chef's menu on World Vegetarian Day, October 1, and we enjoyed every bit of it.





The moment you walk into OMO Café, your senses will instantly be put to ease thanks to the minimalistic décor with indoor plants, wooden interiors and warm lighting. OMO has an extensive menu and separate counters for salads and coffee too. First, we tried the Water Chestnut and Cucumber salad , made with fresh produce from Himachal and topped with an anardana dressing. Next on our list was the Sepu Vadi , which was basically urad dal spiced vadi layered with spinach served with Himachali apple chutney. The Apple Refresher complemented our starters well - a zingy apple soda with the unique and delicious addition of honey-infused papaya cubes.

Water Chestnut and Cucumber Salad. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Sepu Vadi and Thenthuk. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

For mains, we chose the Thenthuk , which is a Tibetan soup with vegetables, purple lobiya, and hand-stretched hand-torn noodles. The soothing soup was the ideal companion for a chilly evening! A special mention also goes out to the heart-stealing Burrata and Tomato Pinsa Romana from the regular menu, made with a sourdough-infused airy crust topped with mozzarella, tomato and basil leaves. We also tried the interesting Butterfly Pea Latte that was gorgeous and worthy of the 'gram.





Burrata and Tomato Pinsa Romana. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

In desserts, there was a wonderful Gluten-free Brownie served with chocolate sauce and berry sorbet. The unique combination seemed strange at first but the sorbet was actually the perfect accompaniment to the rich and dense brownie. Lastly, we sampled the True cheesecake which was simply a baked Dulce de Leche Cheesecake and tasted heavenly with every bite.





So, head to OMO cafe for a fully vegetarian meal that will surprise you with its range of choices. The food is not just delicious but also fresh and filled with seasonal goodness!





What: OMO Cafe





Where: R-004, 2nd Floor, DLF Galleria Market, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram, India, Haryana





When: 10am-12am





Cost for two: Rs. 1,600/- (approx.)