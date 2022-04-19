Besides being the largest democracy in the world, India is also home to the largest population of vegetarians! As a matter of fact, vegetarianism has been a big part of our culture and history, and it can be seen through the food we eat every day. In today's world, the wave of modernization has spread the vegetarianism fever to even the west, reviving the cuisine and making people aware of how delicious vegetarian food can be! One restaurant in Delhi has decided to take the rich cultural significance of vegetarianism and embrace it to give it a mouth-watering menu of delicious delicacies. OMO, the newest restaurant in town, is making vegetarianism the newest food trend.





The name of the restaurant, OMO, is derived from the three pillars of their restaurant - "Original ingredients sourced from the farm, Maternal nourishment in every morsel and Omniscience about the botanical garden." We had the pleasure of tasting the menu of this farm to table restaurant and our tastebuds were enlightened with exciting flavours!

We started with the appetisers and tried the eggplant and seasonal wilted green dumplings, naga chilli cauliflower, Peruvian asparagus with white balsamic beurre blanc, king mushrooms and beetroot carpaccio. The thought of eggplant within dumplings may seem a bit unusual, but the way these dumplings are prepared shall make you fall in love with these dumplings. If you are a fan of chilli chicken, then the naga chilli cauliflower shall be an absolute treat for you. The Peruvian asparagus has a creamy twist, making it absolutely delicious. The king mushrooms come with a mango sauce, giving it a sweet and peppery flavour. And, the beetroot carpaccio shall remind us of the popular Italian delicacy!

For the main course, we had the eggplant moju and the creamy cashew curry. The eggplant moju curry has a sour and spicy flavour that tantalizes the taste buds and the creamy cashew curry is smooth, velvety and, as the name suggests, creamy! We wrapped up the meal with the traditional Turkish delicacy of rose and pistachio baklava!

Overall, the hearty meal was not only a delightful burst of flavour but also wholesome and healthy! If you are looking to try out vegetarian food with a twist, then OMO is the place to be.









