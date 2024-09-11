Virat Kohli's one8 Commune has long been a name synonymous with stylish dining and culinary flair. After making a mark in New Delhi and Mumbai, the beloved restaurant chain has finally landed in Mohali, Punjab, and trust us - it's a must-visit. As the 10th outlet in their collection, this one promises an experience like no other. From the moment you step inside, you're greeted with a visual feast. The towering white lanterns gracefully hanging from the ceiling set the mood just right. The spacious seating is both luxurious and cosy, perfect for an intimate dinner or a lively get-together. And then, of course, there's the bar - unique and sleek, offering a chic experience for cocktail lovers. Their rooftop seating lets you take in the stunning cityscape while enjoying your meal. I recently visited this Mohali gem and sampled some of the culinary delights. Here's what all I tried:

Photo Credit: one8 Commune

Cocktails:

Our evening began with a round of signature cocktails. The cocktail menu at one8 Commune is crafted to impress, and we couldn't resist trying a few. First up was the Malabari Nannari, a refreshing concoction made with sous vide vanilla pods-infused vodka, honey jalapeno water, and green apple juice, topped with ginger beer. It was a balanced blend of sweet, spicy, and tangy that had us hooked. Next came the showstopper, Pop The Corn - and yes, it was served in an actual popcorn bag! This playful drink, featuring vanilla pods and Aperol, felt like sipping on buttery popcorn, and we were blown away by both the flavour and presentation. Lastly, the Majestic Sour, infused with floral and fruity notes, offered a smooth, vodka-forward sip that was the perfect palate cleanser.

Photo Credit: one8 Commune

Appetisers:

The appetisers at one8 Commune are an experience in themselves. We kicked things off with their signature Mushroom Googly Dim Sums. These juicy, perfectly crafted dim sums won us over at first bite. Their unique maroon colour was eye-catching, and the accompanying dips added a delightful contrast of flavours. Next up was the Kala Chana Hummus Chaat, a fusion masterpiece blending Indian and Mediterranean elements. The naan paired with hummus instead of the usual pita was a game-changer! To round out the starters, we tried the Amritsari Fried Fish and Chips, a golden-brown delight that was crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. A must-try if you're a seafood lover.

Photo Credit: one8 Commune

Main Course:

Despite our growing fullness, we couldn't resist the Thai Chilli Garlic Noodles - a spicy, flavour-packed dish that's sure to win over any Asian cuisine fan. We also sampled the Nasi Goreng, a classic Indonesian dish that was flavourful, though the chicken was slightly rubbery in texture.

Sweet Endings:

No meal is complete without dessert, and we couldn't stop at just one. First, we indulged in the Tiramisu Cornetto, a twist on the classic tiramisu served in a cornetto cone. While the sweetness was a tad overpowering, the inventive presentation made up for it. Our second dessert choice was the Pull Me Up Cake, a crowd-pleaser that's as fun as it is delicious. Watching the gooey chocolate flow down was a visual treat, and the rich flavours didn't disappoint either.

Photo Credit: one8 Commune

From the captivating ambiance to the carefully curated menu, one8 Commune in Mohali exceeded all our expectations. Whether you're looking for an evening out with friends or a special meal with family, this spot delivers on all fronts.

What: one8 Commune

Where: 4th Floor, CP67 Mall, Sector 67, Mohali, Punjab

When: 12:30 pm - 1:00 am

Cost For Two: INR 1200 (approx)