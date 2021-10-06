Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli dons many hats with equal ease. He is not just an athlete and one of the biggest celebrities on Instagram, but also a successful entrepreneur and restaurateur. Virat Kohli's restaurant chain One8 Commune is growing stronger by the day with the launch of two new outlets - one in Mall Road, Delhi, and another one in Golden Park, Kolkata. We recently visited One8 Commune in Delhi, right opposite Vishwavidyalaya metro station but away from the usual hustle-bustle of the area. The restaurant is situated on the top floor and also has a huge terrace area for sports screenings and outdoor events.





At the very first glance, One8 Commune exudes a charming and sophisticated vibe. The cricketer's trademark autograph is prominently displayed in bright neon pink. The elegant interiors exude comfort, without being flamboyant. We started off our meal with two of Virat's favourites from the menu - the Superfood Salad and the Mushroom Googly Dim Sum . Since the ace batsman follows a vegetarian diet, the two of his favourites lived up to our expectations. The Superfood Salad was enriched with seasonal greens, watermelon balls, and pumpkin seeds drizzled with Amaranth on top. The Mushroom Googly Dim Sum was enjoyably creamy and paired well with our meal.





Mushroom Googly Dimsums

Superfood Salad and Laksa

Next up in small plates, we tried the One8 Commune signature Laksa which was hearty and fulfilling. The Asian broth had a bevy of comforting greens inside and was satisfying with every bite. The Bandel Mochar Chop was an interesting croquette made with banana flower served with artisanal Bengali Bandel Cheese. We also tried two Asian-style starters - the Sriracha Chilli Paneer and the Bamboo Cashew Nut Tofu . Both preparations were eclectic and unique in their own way; while the Chilli Paneer in Sriracha sauce tantalised the tastebuds, the Bamboo Tofu had an array of bell peppers and cherry tomatoes in the preparation to make it a class apart. The use of microgreens in the plating of these dishes made them look not just appetising but also visually appealing.

Sriracha Chilli Paneer

Bandel Mochar Chop

The menu at One8 Commune by Chef Pawan Bisht had us spoilt for choice, with practically every possible cuisine to offer. We sampled the Napoletana Con Burrata pizza , which was a 12-inch authentic delight with freshly prepared Burrata cheese on each slice. Those who love North Indian food must also try the rich and luscious Highway Dal Makhani along with breads of choice. The tang of mustard in the Begun Kasundi transformed the humble roasted eggplant in a miraculous way.

Napoletana Con Burrata Pizza

Highway Dal Makhani with Garlic Naan

Begun Kasundi

There are plenty of mocktails and drinks to choose from at the restaurant. Our top picks would be the Cucumber Masala Spritzer and the Berries Brain blast . As for desserts, the chef's special Banoffee Pie was simply divine and highly recommended for those with a sweet tooth. A special mention to the staff member, Mr. Lalit, who took care of all our needs going over and above.

Mocktails

Mud Cake

Banoffee Pie

The best part about One8 Commune experience is that there is something for every diner. Whether you want to eat North Indian or Italian, authentic Chinese or its Desi version - you'll find every dish possible not just meeting, but exceeding your expectations.





What: One8 Commune





Where: 21/31, Block H, Mall Road, Timarpur, Civil Lines, New Delhi





When: 12:30 PM to 12:30 AM





Price for two: Rs. 1,600 for two (approx.)





Contact for reservations: 092890 86218