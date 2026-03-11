Ramadan is underway, and many people around the world are gathering for Iftar meals, often choosing meaningful spaces or special menus to break their fast. This week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani did the same — but his Iftar came with a personal connection. He visited chef Vikas Khanna's Manhattan restaurant, Bungalow, where Khanna personally prepared a meal for him.





Also Read: How 65-Year-Old 'Amma' From Patna Turned Rs 20 Food Delivery Into Rs 2.5 Crore Business

What Zohran Mamdani Ate At Bungalow

The video posted by Khanna shows the Iftar service beginning with Mamdani being handed a date to break his fast, a moment the chef described as deeply meaningful. Bungalow had also arranged a dedicated “Table of Grace”, an Iftar‑themed setup featuring Islamic prayer beads, ittar bottles, henna cones, prayer caps, surma containers, flowers and candles.

Mamdani went on to enjoy a full Iftar meal prepared especially for him by Khanna, who cooked for the mayor himself that evening. The restaurant is known for its regional Indian dishes and fine‑dining reinterpretations, though the exact items served in the Iftar meal were not listed in the posts.

Watch the full post below:

Vikas Khanna Recalled His First Meeting With Zohran Mamdani

In his Instagram caption, Khanna revealed the emotional weight behind the reunion. The chef wrote that he first met Mamdani in 2001, at a time when he had recently survived homelessness, left what he described as an abusive job, and had begun working at Salaam Bombay in Tribeca. He recalled that filmmaker Mira Nair walked in one day with her eight‑year‑old son, Zohran - a moment that left a lasting impression.





Khanna wrote, “Mira was one of the most supportive humans I met in New York… today, 25+ years later, I had the honour of cooking for that same young boy-now a global leader shaping the future of New York City.





He added that when his team served Mamdani a date to break his fast, it felt “emotional and deeply proud” for everyone present. The chef concluded by thanking Mamdani for celebrating Iftar with them, noting that cooking for him felt “even more meaningful today” than it did decades ago.

Vikas Khanna's Bungalow Is Popular Among Celebrities

Bungalow has become a regular stop for several well‑known names, making Mamdani the latest in a long list of high‑profile guests. Back in December 2025, actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were treated to Khanna's special modaks during their visit to New York, a moment he proudly shared online.





In 2024, rapper Badshah joined Khanna in the kitchen, where the two prepared a dessert together, drawing wide attention from fans. Actor Boman Irani also visited the restaurant in October 2024, praising the food and sharing his admiration for the dishes served at the Manhattan restaurant. Read all about it here .