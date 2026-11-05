How do you feel about ramen, sushi and dim sum? If you nod along to all three, there's a cosy little spot in Khan Market for you - NODO.

Should Machines Decide Who Lives And Dies In A War? Ex-CIA Chief Answers

Kriti Sanon Says Instagram Has No Option To Report AI-Generated Images Of Her

What Anthropic, Monks And The Cusp Of Consciousness Teach About Tomorrow

Nikhil Kamath's Big AI Bet: Why India Should Look Beyond Silicon Valley

When Will India Get Its Own Apple, Samsung? Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Timeline

NDTV World Summit 2026: Shaping The Future Amid Global Change

Neeru Saini On Fitness, Focus & Her Love for Churma!

NDTV Lifeline- Himanshu Saini on the Secret to Eating Well: More Greens, Healthier Desserts

Hockey Champions Savita Punia & Neha Goel on Fitness, Recovery & The Meaning of Health

Millets: The Superfood That's Good for You and the Planet





The air in this small yet vibrant yellow shop is filled with the aroma of delicious Asian food. Step inside, and the foodie in you will instantly go into craving mode. I love sushi, ramen and dim sum, and went in with fairly high expectations, which I can confidently say were met.

Ramen

Photo Credit: Author





I tried two kinds of ramen - the Inferno Hot Ramen with udon noodles and the Chilli Udon Ramen with wheat noodles. I added chicken to my ramen for protein, but vegetarians can choose tofu or cheese if they prefer.





You can see the ramen preparation station in front of you, with everything cooked and assembled in the same container you are served in. Fun to watch, and hard not to drool over.





Both ramens were flavourful and delicious. The broth in each had a distinct taste, and both were incredible. We also had some soy-marinated jammy eggs in our ramen, elevating the flavours and textures of the meal.





Ramen can be a complete meal in itself, with all the crunchy, soft and silky elements coming together in one hot bowl.





We even tried some additional sauces, such as Buldak Carbonara, Buldak Hot Sauce, Sakaza Spicy Tequila Sauce, Sakaza Fireball Vodka Sauce and Sprig Bhut Jolokia Sauce.





The hot, spicy and flavourful sauces made the whole experience more fun, customisable and delicious.

Photo Credit: Author

You cannot do ramen without a chilled, fizzy beverage on the side. The cool thing about NODO is that it offers only imported beverages to try. I picked lychee and grape Fanta. Orange, who?

Sushi

The sushi at NODO came neatly packed in rectangular boxes and had lovely textures and flavours. Since the place is small, the neat, takeaway-style packaging makes it easy to carry your food away and enjoy it wherever you like.





We tried the Seafood Dynamite, a burst of flavours and textures in every bite - both crisp and creamy. The sushi had prawn tempura inside, topped with thinly sliced salmon and made extra delicious with a luscious dynamite sauce.





The Enoki and Truffle Mushroom Sushi was super pretty, with a creamy pink sauce topping a tasty roll filled with tender enoki mushrooms.

Photo Credit: Author

The Avocado Cream Cheese Sushi was generously filled with both, making it hands down one of the best avocado and cream cheese sushi rolls I have ever had.

Photo Credit: Author

Dim Sum

From the dim sum section, I tried the unique Pokchoy Wrapped Chicken Dim Sum, a refreshing take on the typical dim sum. It tasted fresh, juicy and delicious, and came with three flavourful dipping sauces. I also tried this mildly spiced dim sum with the Bhut Jolokia Sauce, and I would recommend using just the tiniest drop (it is so hot!).

Photo Credit: Instagram/slurpwithnodo

Sweet Surprise

A refreshing addition to the standard menu was the sorbet-style cold coffee - thick, chilled and just the right level of sweetness to crave after all that spicy food.





The space is small and ideal for a takeaway setup. The packaging ensures that even when the place is crowded, your food is neatly packed, so you can enjoy it outside, in your car or at home.

With a slight nip in the air, this is the perfect time to head to Khan Market and slurp away at those comforting bowls of ramen.