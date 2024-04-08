When it comes to ordering in, there is one food I always end up ordering -- pizzas. Team it up with some pasta and garlic bread, and you have a delicious meal to enjoy at home. A new cloud kitchen in town is Capo Pizza, offering a variety of delicious Neapolitan-style pizzas, cheesy garlic bread, aromatic pasta, flavourful chicken wings and more. I tried some interesting options and was delivered aromatic and neatly packed delights. The dishes looked stunning, perfect for taking a picture or two before we dig in.

Foods I Tried From Capo Pizza:

Summer Veg Pizza

This pizza option is refreshing and bursting with flavour with every bite. Veggies in this pizza include bell peppers, zucchini and cherry tomatoes. It is topped with basil and delicious parmesan.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

If you love something smoky in your pizza, you would like this option. Lots of mozzarella cheese topped with chicken pieces, this pizza is full of fantastic flavours.

Meat Lovers Thin Crust Pizza

A meat-loaded pizza, this one packs in delicious bolognese sauce, chicken, pepperoni, cajun chicken, jalapenos and parmesan on top.

Photo Credit: Capo Pizza

Garlic Breads

I'd truly recommend trying Capo Pizza's garlic bread. These are soft, buttery, cheesy and rich in flavours of herbs. I tried the Za'Atar Garlic Bread with a delightful blend of herbs and spices, and the Cheese and Jalapeno Garlic Bread, with gooey cheese and zesty jalapeno.

Pasta Pomodoro

For those who like fresh tomato sauce for pasta, this is a good option. It's simple, basic and classic without many ingredients.

Pasta Chicken And Mushroom Ragout

A warm and comforting pasta dish, I enjoyed eating this flavourful pasta with tender chicken and mushrooms.

Photo Credit: Capo Pizza

Chicken Wings

I also tried two different styles of chicken wings - Chilli Garlic Butter Chicken Wings and Sticky Siracha Chicken Wings. While the former was full of spices, I liked the latter more with a perfect blend of sweet and spicy.

Capo Pizza is a great place if you are looking to twist your regular pizza order, try some classics and some modern new flavours, along with some unforgettable garlic breads.





Location - Delhi, Gurgaon

Meal for two - INR 1200/-