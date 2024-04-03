Nestled on the sixth floor of The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Zanotta stands out as the perfect Italian dining destination. Zanotta seamlessly fuses the best of old and new-world Italian culinary traditions. With a commitment to sourcing the freshest ingredients and a menu that reflects a labour of love, Zanotta promises a dining experience like no other. Now, at the helm of Zanotta's kitchen is the esteemed Italian Master Chef Carmine De Filippo, whose illustrious career spans over 30 years. With roots deeply embedded in Milan's culinary landscape, Chef Carmine brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences. As he takes charge of the Italian cuisine offerings, guests can anticipate an unforgettable journey through authentic Italian flavours and inventive techniques.

Recently, I had the pleasure of experiencing a 6-course Italian Dinner meticulously crafted by Chef Carmine at Zanotta. From the moment I stepped in, the panoramic view of the city skyline through the glass wall captivated me. The other wall, stocked with the finest beverage collection, elevated the vibe and look of the restaurant. I was told that the bar boasts a premium selection of 1500 wines and grappas from around the world, including Italy, France, California, Chile, and Australia.





With a glass of Chardonnay from France, I started the course with Amuse Bouche. The Compressed apple, goat cheese, blueberry & hibiscus tea concoction delighted my senses and worked up my appetite for the rest of the meal. And then the food kept coming and wine kept pouring!



Course 1 had Traditional burrata salad with Sicilian caponata & sourdough bread crisp. The salad was subtly flavoured - just apt for a salad and was quite refreshing too. I particularly loved the burrata which was soft and pillowy and complemented the other ingredients. The next dish that was served was Classic lobster bisque, scallops, lobster butter, and quinoa puff. The lobster bisque was the perfect combination of salty and velvety and levelled up the entire meal.



Course 3 had Hunter-style chicken tortellini, fennel salad, butter emulsion & chicken jus. The dish was not bad but not the best tortellini I'd had. Nevertheless, I still enjoyed the flavours, especially its presentation. Then came Chilean seabass, paired with potato, zucchini & tomatoes capers olives. The seabass was cooked perfectly and the other ingredients just added up to make it a perfect eat.





Pistachios crumbed New Zealand lamb chops, which came after, was easily one of the best lamb chops I have ever had. The green pea puree, fondant potatoes and jus made the lamb taste great. Let me add that I am not a fan of lamb chops but this dish blew me away.







Ending the meal was Tiramisu, and no points for guessing, it was swoon-worthy. With the perfect balance of coffee bitter and creaminess, it made me smile as I bid adieu with a happy heart and satisfied stomach.

If you want to experience Italian food in its most elementary form, Zanotta at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences is a must-try.



