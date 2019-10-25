Review: Indulge In Authentic Hyderabadi Flavours At Biryani Badshah, Connaught Place

Biryani Badshah by Bikkagane Biryani

Highlights Biryani Badshah has aced the preparation of delectable Hyderabadi biryani

Biryani Badshah offers the real flavours of delicious regional biryani

Handi Chicken Biryani at Biryani Badshah was a delight to partake

Biryani is an evergreen classic that can be relished at any time of the year. It is aromatic, heavenly and one of the most loved delicacies, not just in India but all around the globe. As per the legends, Mughals were the first to bring biryani in north India while south India was exposed to its brilliance through the Arabs. Biryani is a complete meal in itself, apt to suit all occasions; whether a hearty meal on a lazy Sunday afternoon or a grand, scrumptious indulgence at the dinner table - there are scores of restaurants in Delhi where you can sample some amazing varieties of biryani. This time we were at Biryani Badshah by Bikkagane Biryani - a Hyderabadi-style casual dining restaurant with elegant ambiance that serves authentic Hyderabadi biryani in the city.





An amalgamation of Arabic, Turkish and Mughlai flavours with a burst of Andhra and Marathwada spices, Hyderabadi food is always associated with royalty. And it is rightly so as it came together to cater to the rich palates of the Nizams of Hyderabad. Biryani Badshah has aced the preparation of delectable Hyderabadi biryani and serves it right along with a leisurely casual-dine ambiance.





Also Read: The Best Places for Biryani in Chennai





With expert chefs from the land of biryanis and korma, Biryani Badshah offers the real flavours of delicious regional biryanis from around the country. And not just biryani, the restaurant offers an array of traditional Nizami dishes - from Andhra Chicken Fry, Chicken 65 and Paneer 65 to Mutton Seekh Kabab (for starters), and Dalcha, Salan and Kormas (for mains) .

For our review, we started with Chicken 65 and Badshah Special Prawns. The fiery Chicken 65 at Biryani Badshah was a boneless chicken delight that was true to its reputation of being hot yet irresistible, while Badshah Special Prawns were juicy and succulent with a garlicky twist and a strong melange of spices. Next, we tasted Andhra Fish Fry, which left us mesmerised with its juicy flavours and spicy toppings. In the mains, we sampled Handi Chicken Biryani, Andhra Dal Fry and Lachha Parantha. The biryani had long-grained rice perfectly cooked with succulent well-done chicken pieces in mild flavours, served with nutty salan and raita. The masala of the biryani was also very flavourful and had that perfect balance between being too hot and spicy and too mild. In a nutshell, the Handi Chicken Biryani at Biryani Badshah was a delight to partake and we're sure it will make an impression on everyone who tries it out. Dal along with lachha paratha was a delight in itself. The ones who prefer having a light yet hearty meal may go for this evergreen combo.





Also Read: Ambur Biryani: The South Indian Twist from the Kitchen of the Nawabs





The dessert menu at Biryani Badshah has limited options to pick from but is worth trying. Shahi Tukda and Badam Kheer were a sweet ending to our feast. So, the next time you crave a zesty, authentic and homely meal with a comforting ambiance, a trip to Biryani Badshah once is a must, but be sure to go there empty stomach.





Where: K-14, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Price: 1,000 for two people (approximately)







