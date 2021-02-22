Sly Granny's New Cocktail Menu Is Will Intrigue All Travel Enthusiasts With Big Appetite

Sly Granny has introduced a new menu

With quirky mix of cafes, luxe designer and beauty showrooms, quaint bookstores and more, Delhi's Khan Market is possibly one of the most popular hotspots of the capital since time immemorial. If you are a frequent visitor, you may have seen restaurants come and go, but the queue outside the 'favourites' never seem to take a hit, Sly Granny, a cosy restaurant nestled in the inner lane, When we managed to get a table on a busy Friday evening, we tried a range of cocktails from their new Wanderlust menu, along with the signature delicacies of the restaurants. Here are our thoughts.





We were told that the Explorer's Club; a new cocktail series inspired by travel, flights, new experiences and memories. With 8 signature cocktails from some of the world's most famous drinkeries, this cocktail menu is sure to leave you spoilt for choice. the menu boasts of 8 signature cocktails, reimagined in Sly Granny's style, from Harry's Bar in Venice (Italy), Long Bar (Raffles Hotel, Singapore), Dante (New York City), American Bar (Savoy Hotel, London) and Bar Hoshi (Tokyo).

Our absolute favourites were the sweet and sumptous white-rum based cocktail Sailor, followed by the refreshing Doctor, with strong hint ginger and beetroot. The citrusy Host, made with gin, orange juice and bitters is ideal for all the gin lovers, and we know there are aplenty. The menu is available at Sly Granny, Khan Market (New Delhi) and Indiranagar (Bengaluru). The cocktails are priced at Rs.449++

(Also Read: Hilton Garden Inn Saket's Theatre Buffet Comes With Live Kabab, Pasta And Pizza Counters)





Cocktail: The Sailor and The Doctor

Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta





Coming to food, we started with the smoked ham salad. In an immaculate presentation, the smoked pieces of ham came wrapped around a crispy brioche, with arugula leaves and shavings of parmesan, making for a satiating start.





Ham salad and black pepper salmon

Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta





We then proceeded to the pulled chicken tacos and deconstructed cheese toast, in terms of original thinking Sly Granny hits it out of the park these two offerings. The tacos made with whole wheat rotis,filled with South Indian style saucy chicken, tomato chutney and pickled onions are worth the hype. The deconstructed chicken cheese toast, came with a layer of pimento cheese, charred chillies, tomato jam candies walnuts and perched with melba toast. Gourmet food that spells comfort, well, we are here for it.





Deconstructed cheese toast and Fried chicken

Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta







The Barley salad is a refreshing burst of flavour and crunch. The Barcelona shrimps, shrimps served in a sauce made with white wine, butter and herbs are incredible, and equally impressive is the Turkish lamb kofta, soft lamb dumplings served with cheese, jam, herbs and pickles. The crusty coating of chicken may feel a little too much, but the tenderness of chicken is definitely a winner.





Barcelona shrimps and chicken tacos

Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta







We would also recommend the pepperoni pizza that come with the crunch of arugula leaves and creamy parmesan. The black pepper salmon with dill sour cream, potatoes and bean salad is another rather interesting take on the classic.





Promoted

Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta







Where:

Sly Granny, New Delhi - No. - 4, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

Sly Granny, Bengaluru - 3rd Floor, # 618, 12th Main Rd, above Chicco, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038

AN ALL-DAY MENU







