Sorrento At Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel Is Offering A Great Deal For Italian Food Lovers 

Italian cuisine made inroads into our country and hearts long time ago and stayed put. Pizza, pasta, lasagna are some of our all-time favourites. If you are a staunch Italian food lover and never settle for less than perfect, Sorrento is the place to be for you. Nestled in the plush Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, Delhi, this luxury restaurant is a haven for Italian food enthusiasts. Sorrento has always riveted the attention of the discerning eaters of Delhi but there is another reason for you to head there during the weekends to spend a rejuvenating day over a good meal.





Sorrento is offering you a steal-worthy deal that you just cannot miss. Pasto Fantastico - In just INR 1,500 you get a set menu of a four-course Italian meal for lunch and early evening meal, all though the weekend. You can make you pick from the choices of Soup, Pizza, Pasta and Dessert - enough to satiate your taste buds and appetite. I thoroughly enjoyed my Sunday there with a lavish meal from the menu.





I started my meal with Minestrone Di Legumi soup, which is full of proteins from legumes and lentils, and also tastes good. Next I tried BBQ pizza which was pretty good and meaty. However, Quatro Fromaggi pasta is an overfill of cheese and no other flavours which only people who like authentic Italian food may like.

Then I got the option of making my own pasta , which was quite exciting. I went with Prawns Fusilli pasta, which was quite delicious. I also had Gnocchi Sorrentina, which I found to be a bit too heavily loaded with flour, but the tangy sauce made up for it.





The Gelato homemade Desserts were refreshing and scrumptious - a must-try.





What: Pasto Fantastico





Where: Sorrento, Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel, New Delhi





When: Friday to Sunday, 1 pm - 7 pm













