The Red Hot Trail At Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, Delhi Will Warm Your Soul This Winter

This winter-special menu at Shangrila's Eros hotel promises to fire you up.

Escape the chilly weather of this long-drawn winter with some chilli in your food. Shangri-La's – Eros, the upscale restaurant in the heart of Delhi, has been attracting the creme de la creme of the city for years now. It is now offering to provide you some relief from the biting cold with its nine-day pop-up – The Red Hot Trail. The award-winning restaurants and bar of the luxury hotel have curated a special menu with chilli as the star ingredient. Trail the hotel while enjoying some fiery hot foods and spiced up drinks, flaming with spiciness.





Shangri-La's – Eros is honouring the hottest, spiciest red chillies from around the world at its various restaurants, lounges and bars. The culinary brigade, led by Chef Sahil Arora, has planned an array of delicacies that are spicy, savoury and sweet, and inspired by chillies from around the world.





The Red Hot Trail At Shangri-La's: What To Expect

Mixologists at Grappa bar will concoct delicious cocktails and drinks with a spicy twist. Do try - Latina Margarita and Marigold Gin and Tonic. Chilli Martini is nothing like your usual sweet martinis, but it can sit well with the palates for slightly bitter drinks.





Cocktail at Grappa

Shang Palace curated a Chinese fest with a variety of chillies from the Orient, namely Facing Heaven Chilli, Sichuan Pepper and Er Jing Tiao. Prawn lovers, you must try the succulent, perfectly cooked Stir-Fried Prawns with Fresh Chilli Pepper. Another dish that you just can't miss is Dragon Chicken With Tian Tsin Peppers. The combination of juicy chicken with striking peppers crates an unmissable harmony of flavours.





Dragon chicken with pepper at Shang Palace





For Italian food buffs, Sorrento is serving a plethora of Italian delicacies such as Deep-Fried Friggitello Peppers and Calabrian Chilli Sausages Tortellini with Italian Pepperoncino as the key ingredient. The Calabrian Chilli Sausages stuffed with gooey cheese gives a rich mouthfeel.





The multi-international cuisine restaurant, Tamra , will feature enticing dishes in celebration of red chillies on its buffet spread. Our suggestion, if you'll take it - try out ALL the flavoursome dishes on the offer - from fish curry to mushroom skewers, to Vietnamese pork with coconut rice. You can give papaya salad a miss, as that can be too much for your tongue to take.





Mushroom skewers





You cannot leave without trying the special chilli desserts at Mister Chai . Chocolate Chilli Cheesecake, Chilli Infused Chocolate Chilli Truffles, Chocolate and Chilli Macaroons, coupled with their signature Masala Chai, will warm your soul before you head out to brave the chilly weather again.





Macarons











What: The Red Hot Trail





Where: Shangri-La's – Eros Hotel, Ashoka Road, New Delhi





When: 16 January to 24 January 2020





Shang Palace, Sorrento and Tamra | Lunch and Dinner





Mister Chai | 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.





Grappa | 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 a.m.







