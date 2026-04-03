I am always up for a good seafood meal, so when I heard about Queens of the Sea at Le Cirque, I was genuinely curious. It is a special tasting menu available in April - built around some of the ocean's finest ingredients, and that alone was reason enough to visit. Set inside The Leela Palace New Delhi, the restaurant is calm and elegant, which makes you slow down the moment you step in.





What I liked straight away was how focused the menu felt. There is no attempt to overwhelm you with drama or excess, but it was about letting premium ingredients speak for themselves. The special menu brings together French technique and Italian simplicity in a way that feels thoughtful and easy to enjoy. Queens of the Sea highlights seafood and does it with balance and an unmissable sense of indulgence.





Sea urchin plays a central role across dishes, supported by ingredients like Oscietra caviar, abalone, Chilean seabass, Norwegian salmon and silver anchovies. Each dish highlights the ingredient rather than masking it, which I appreciated.

I began with the Sea Urchin & Fennel Crusted Tuna Carpaccio, and it started off the meal beautifully. Light, fresh and full of flavour, it managed to be both delicate and satisfying. This is a must-order from the menu. If you are someone who enjoys clean seafood flavours, this dish alone makes the visit worthwhile.

The Norwegian Salmon Crudo was another standout. Topped with caviar and potato slices, this dish will also win your heart, but only after impressing you with the way it's plated - like a nest. Beyond the presentation, the balance of textures and flavours works extremely well. The salmon is fresh, the caviar adds depth, and the dish feels complete without being heavy.



The Braised Abalone & Chilean Seabass continued the strong run. Rich yet refined, it delivered layers of flavour without overwhelming the palate. Paprika Crusted Rock Lobster should also be a part of your order.

Paired with a glass of Chardonnay, all the dishes came together effortlessly, making it a comforting and indulgent meal.

What truly enriched the experience was the warmth of the service. The staff and chef took the time to explain the dishes, making the meal feel personal rather than formal. It is these small details that stay with you long after the plates are cleared.





Dessert was the Single Origin Chocolate Mousseline, a fitting end to a seafood-focused meal. Smooth, indulgent and well-judged, it left me wishing I had room to try more from the menu. That, perhaps, is reason enough to return soon.

Queens of the Sea is not about excess. It is about balance, quality and respect for ingredients. If seafood is your comfort zone, this is a menu worth experiencing.







Dates: 4th to 20th April 2026

Venue: Le Cirque, The Leela Palace New Delhi