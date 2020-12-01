Unwind At AMBRA Cafe In GK-2 With Good Food, Coffee And Retail Therapy

Ambra is a new-age cafe in GK-2, Delhi.

With all the upheavals in our life this year due to the pandemic, we are trying to find solace and peace of mind whenever and wherever we can. There's nothing a delicious meal can't fix. Thankfully, we found just the place where we can go to escape the mundane life and unwind with not just good food, but also interesting books, soul-warming coffee and some retail therapy. Ambra is the city's newest, one-of-a-kind concept cafe where retail, coffee and Italian cuisine combine.



Ambra is a new-age cafe that offers authentic Italian food amidst an eco-friendly environment. The cafe is pet-friendly and has an exclusive retail space showcasing some unique local brands in F&B industry. Laptop-friendly tables, amphitheater seating and Al-fresco lounge are some of the definitive attractions.





Coming to food, the cafe doesn't disappoint. Being an Italian food lover, I got to try some of their best offerings and here's what I experienced:



The Best: Stuffed Chicken Breast



This is an absolute must-try. Juicy, succulent chicken stuffed with mouthwatering ricotta cheese and spinach filling with tomato sauce, this is one thing I would definitely go back there for.



Worth A Try: Pepperoni Pizza



Delhi is a hub of places offering the best pepperoni pizzas, and Ambra's pepperoni pizza is another one you can add to the list. The soft bread base gets a thumbs up from us.

Pepperoni pizza, Ambra Cafe Delhi







Surprisingly Good: Gnocchi



Ambra's Fantastic Gnocchi hold true to its name - it is actually fantastic. The flavourful cougrette blended with the delights of green pea, beans, cherry tomatoes and basil pesto sauce is something you cannot have enough of.



Can Give A Miss: Arancini



Crispy fried risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella and roasted peppers was a bit too tangy for my palate. I itched for some sweetness or creaminess to mute the overpowering tangy flavour. If you think you can handle it, go ahead and try it out.





Promoted

Arancini, Ambra Cafe Delhi







Overall, Ambra is a great place to have a good time with you loved ones or alone. The book club, wherein you can exchange books, can keep you engaged. And, not to forget, food is also pretty good!



What: Ambra

Where: Shop 1, Narmada Shopping Complex, Alaknanda, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi

When: 12noon - 12midnight

Price: INR 1,000 for two people (approx.)







