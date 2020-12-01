Unwind At AMBRA Cafe In GK-2 With Good Food, Coffee And Retail Therapy

Neha Grover | Updated: December 01, 2020 18:25 IST
With all the upheavals in our life this year due to the pandemic, we are trying to find solace and peace of mind whenever and wherever we can. There's nothing a delicious meal can't fix. Thankfully, we found just the place where we can go to escape the mundane life and unwind with not just good food, but also interesting books, soul-warming coffee and some retail therapy. Ambra is the city's newest, one-of-a-kind concept cafe where retail, coffee and Italian cuisine combine.
Ambra is a new-age cafe that offers authentic Italian food amidst an eco-friendly environment. The cafe is pet-friendly and has an exclusive retail space showcasing some unique local brands in F&B industry. Laptop-friendly tables, amphitheater seating and Al-fresco lounge are some of the definitive attractions.
Coming to food, the cafe doesn't disappoint. Being an Italian food lover, I got to try some of their best offerings and here's what I experienced:
The Best: Stuffed Chicken Breast
This is an absolute must-try. Juicy, succulent chicken stuffed with mouthwatering ricotta cheese and spinach filling with tomato sauce, this is one thing I would definitely go back there for.
Worth A Try: Pepperoni Pizza
Delhi is a hub of places offering the best pepperoni pizzas, and Ambra's pepperoni pizza is another one you can add to the list. The soft bread base gets a thumbs up from us.
Surprisingly Good: Gnocchi
Ambra's Fantastic Gnocchi hold true to its name - it is actually fantastic. The flavourful cougrette blended with the delights of green pea, beans, cherry tomatoes and basil pesto sauce is something you cannot have enough of.
Can Give A Miss: Arancini
Crispy fried risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella and roasted peppers was a bit too tangy for my palate. I itched for some sweetness or creaminess to mute the overpowering tangy flavour. If you think you can handle it, go ahead and try it out.
Overall, Ambra is a great place to have a good time with you loved ones or alone. The book club, wherein you can exchange books, can keep you engaged. And, not to forget, food is also pretty good!
What: Ambra
Where: Shop 1, Narmada Shopping Complex, Alaknanda, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi
When: 12noon - 12midnight
Price: INR 1,000 for two people (approx.)
