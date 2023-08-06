Whether you want to head for a quick meal on a weeknight, or relax and unwind over the weekend - Khan Market is a place where you'll find an array of eateries. We had the pleasure of trying some excellent Chinese food at a popular restaurant named 'Wok In The Clouds' in the area recently. While we visited their Khan market outlet, they are also located in Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh and Connaught Place. While we did go from the point of view of trying out their Chinese fare, we were pleasantly surprised with the amazing variety they had to offer.





One thing that will surely leave you astonished is the plethora of options at Wok In The Clouds. From the traditional North Indian fare to the classic Italian and continental, the sheer variety will leave you spoilt for choice. We started off with the Honey Chilli Paneer - a sweet and spicy twist on the usual dish. Next, we tried the signature Veg Dim Sums which were quite meticulously prepared and the pairing sauce was also quite bingeable. Meanwhile, the Chips and Dips Platter also had potato wedges, French fries, potato chips and nachos paired with sour cream, guacamole and salsa sauce. For mains, we would recommend the Chinese Sizzler with Fried Rice and assorted vegetables in hot garlic sauce.

In desserts, we went the traditional Indian route with Gulab Jamun and ice cream - a fusion delight that pleases the palate to no end. We surely recommend a visit to Wok In The Clouds for a tummy full of happy memories!





Where: 52, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi (Outlets in Rajouri Garden, Connaught Place, Punjabi Bagh and Mall of India too)





When: 11:30am to 1am





Price for two: Rs. 2,500 plus taxes approx.



