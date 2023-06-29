As food lovers, we are always on the lookout for new and innovative restaurants in our city. We scout our social media feeds and think of which place we can try next! If you are wanting to visit a new outlet that has a funky vibe and delicious food, you are in for a treat. Zoca cafe in Satya Niketan has finally opened doors much to the delight of internet users.





The largest cafe chain in Asia, Zoca Cafe is known to serve quality food at affordable prices. The pastel-hued interiors with floral elements will instantly make you relax and put your mind at ease. Their menu is also quite extensive and has everything that you could possibly want to eat. We started off our meal with the Mozzarella Sticks which were quite cheesy and served in a unique way with blue and pink dressing. Next, the Sichuan Veg Momos were spicy and tantalised our palate.

Mozzarella Sticks. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Sichuan Veg momos. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

For the main course, we decided to go for Kung Pao Vegetables which had a hint of peanuts too. Along with this, the Classic Fried Rice was cooked to perfection and quite delicious. A special mention goes out to the Cranberry Basil Cooler that instantly refreshed our senses and gave us some respite in the hot summer months!

Kung Pao Vegetables with Fried Rice. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Where: 298, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan, New Delhi





When: 11:30 am - 11 pm





Cost for two: Rs. 1,000/- approx.