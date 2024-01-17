If you are planning to lose weight, there are two main aspects of your lifestyle to focus on - diet and exercise. Talking about diet, many people on a weight loss journey realize that they unnecessarily snack throughout the day, especially on calorie-dense foods like cookies, chips, chocolates, etc. Getting rid of this habit is the right move in managing your weight. However, this is easier said than done. If you were mindlessly snacking before, now that you stop consciously, you might be craving snacks more.





Worry not; here is a list of some healthy foods that will satisfy your urge to snack while helping in weight loss. What's more, all these foods have anti-inflammatory properties. This is beneficial, as inflammation in the body can hinder your weight loss efforts.





According to Harvard Health, inflammation is the body's natural response to protect itself against harm. However, chronic inflammation can also occur in response to unwanted substances such as an excess of fat cells, especially fat in the belly area. Chronic inflammation is harmful as it can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Now that we have a fair idea of inflammation, check out these healthy, anti-inflammatory snacks.

Here Are 5 Weight Loss Friendly Snacks With Anti-Inflammatory Properties:

1. Veggie Smoothie

Combine veggies like cucumber, spinach, and kale to make this healthy green smoothie. Prachi Jain, Chief Clinical Nutritionist & HOD (Nutrition & Dietetics), CK. Birla Hospital Gurugram, shares that this smoothie is packed with "vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from leafy greens, fruits, and vegetables." High in fibre, it helps to keep you feeling full and satisfied. "Low in calories and sugar, this smoothie makes a good guilt-free snack."

2. Roasted Chickpeas

If you like chickpeas, roast some in the oven and season with some salt and spices. Your healthy snack is ready! "Chickpeas are a good source of plant-based protein and fibre. Roasting gives them a satisfying crunch and salty flavour," says the Clinical Nutritionist. Chickpeas are also healthy carbohydrates and have inflammation-fighting nutrients.





3. Almonds

If you are feeling hungry before bed, snack on a few almonds to sleep peacefully, without risking excessive consumption of calories post-dinner. "Packed with healthy fats, protein, and fibre. It helps regulate blood sugar levels and keep you feeling full," explains Nutritionist Prachi.

4. Protein Shake

By now, everyone planning to lose weight knows it is essential to incorporate protein into their diet. Protein shakes can be a great drink to aid your weight loss efforts while lowering inflammation. Prachi Jain says, "Protein helps build and repair muscle, which can boost your metabolism. Choose a plant-based protein powder for added anti-inflammatory benefits. Be mindful of added sugars and choose unsweetened varieties if possible."





5. Dates

Substitute processed and sugary desserts with dates, a natural source of sugars, to help in weight loss while also satisfying your sweet tooth. "Dates are rich in fibre and antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation," adds Clinical Nutritionist Prachi. However, make sure you follow portion control and do not eat too many dates or it might lead to weight gain or digestive issues.





Next time you feel like snacking, grab any of these above-mentioned foods for a healthy and guilt-free snack time!