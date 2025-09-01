Rotis are an integral part of our daily meals. We can't imagine a meal without them! Whether it's a simple home-cooked meal or a special occasion, rotis are always a comforting presence. However, for those looking to shed a few pounds, traditional rotis made with whole wheat flour might not be the best option. But don't worry, there are healthier, protein-rich alternatives available that can support your weight loss journey. The best part? You don't always need to cook them yourself at home. You can also order protein-rich rotis from an online food delivery platform and enjoy them in the comfort of your home. Who knew eating healthy could be so easy?





Also Read: Which Is Better - Roti Or Bhakri; Experts Weigh In

Why Protein-Rich Rotis Are A Weight Loss Game-Changer

Protein helps build muscle, boosts metabolism and curbs hunger pangs. By switching to high-protein rotis, you're making your meals more balanced without giving up on a familiar staple. Imagine enjoying your favourite rotis while shedding those extra pounds - it's a win-win!

Here Are 5 Protein-Rich Rotis You Can Have On A Weight Loss Diet:

1. Ragi Roti

Ragi is often called a 'super grain' thanks to its high protein, calcium and iron content. Ragi rotis are gluten-free, rich in dietary fibre and great for people managing weight or diabetes. They help curb cravings by keeping you satiated, thus preventing hunger pangs at odd hours. Plus, their subtle sweetness pairs perfectly with both savoury and sweet accompaniments!

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

2. Bajra Roti

Bajra flour is packed with protein and essential amino acids, making it a powerhouse for muscle repair and energy. Its nutty flavour pairs beautifully with curries, and it's particularly good for winter months as it keeps the body warm. And, its high fibre content will keep you feeling fuller for longer. Ordering bajra rotis online can save you the hassle of kneading the slightly dense dough at home.

3. Multigrain Roti

Multigrain rotis often combine wheat with flours like oats, soya, flaxseed and millet. These blends are specifically designed to boost protein while balancing carbs and fibre. They are an excellent option for weight-watchers looking for both nutrition and convenience. With multigrain rotis, you get the benefits of multiple grains in one delicious package!

4. Soya Roti

Made with soy flour or a mix of wheat and soy, soya rotis are one of the richest sources of plant-based protein. They're low in carbs, high in fibre and help in building lean muscle. If you're on a calorie-restricted plan, ordering soya rotis online can be a smart swap for your everyday chapati. They're an excellent option for vegetarians looking to boost their protein intake!

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Oats Roti

Oats are a popular breakfast ingredient that's now making waves in the world of rotis! Oats flour rotis are rich in fibre, help lower cholesterol and provide a sustained energy boost. They're filling yet light, making them perfect for a weight-loss-friendly meal. Oats roti pairs beautifully with a variety of fillings and toppings.





Also Read: Jowar Roti vs Ragi Roti: Which One Is More Effective For Weight Loss

Weight loss doesn't mean giving up on your favourite foods - it's about making smarter choices. From ragi and bajra to oats and soya, protein-rich rotis offer a healthy, filling and delicious way to stay on track with your fitness goals. So, make them regularly or order them via an online food delivery platform and take a step closer towards a healthier you!