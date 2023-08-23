Embarking on a weight loss journey doesn't mean sacrificing the joy of eating. In fact, it's all about making smart choices that nourish your body while still catering to the whims of your taste buds. We all eat atta roti on a daily basis but replacing it with multigrain roti can make a world of difference to your weight loss journey. Millets like ragi, jowar, bajra, samak and kuttu are renowned for their profound benefits for health. Multigrain millet roti is a nutritional powerhouse that can be your delicious ally on the path to shedding those extra pounds. Know why this wholesome roti is beneficial and can be a game-changer for your weight loss goals.

Also Read: Atta, Ragi And More: Use These Grains To Make 4 Popular Varieties Of Rotis





Nutritionist Dr Shikha Singh, on an Instagram post, revealed that she lost 50 kgs and is able to maintain it with her diet comprising multigrain roti or millet roti. Check out why you should consider adding multigrain millet roti to your diet:

Benefits Of Eating Multigrain Millet Roti:

1. Gives Fibre Boost:

Millets have extra nutrients - Extra fibre keeps the gut healthy and digestion running smoothly. Also, it keeps cholesterol levels in check.

2. Has Low Glycemic Index

Millets have a low glycemic index, they prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels, and thus, are great for a diabetes diet.

3. Balanced Nutrition

You also get a lot of vitamins like vitamins A, B6, C, K and essential minerals like magnesium, zinc, iron, phosphorus and more.

4. Immunity Booster:

Millets are loaded with antioxidants and build our immunity to prevent common illnesses.

5. A Great Source Of Protein:

Most importantly, millets are rich in proteins that keep your tummy full and prevent unnecessary bingeing. This helps greatly in weight loss.

Also Read: Make Nutritious Millets Bhakri Using These Kitchen Secrets - Nutritionist Shares

Creating the Multigrain Millet Roti Magic:

So, how do you make these millets work their magic in the form of a roti? It's simpler than you might think. Start by selecting a variety of millets like pearl millet (bajra), finger millet (ragi), and sorghum (jowar). These grains offer a mix of flavours and textures that will keep your taste buds intrigued.





Step 1: Millet Flour Preparation

Grind your chosen millets into a fine flour. This flour forms the base of your multigrain roti.

Step 2: Mixing and Kneading

In a mixing bowl, combine the millet flour with a touch of whole wheat flour. Whole wheat flour adds elasticity and makes rolling the rotis easier. Add a pinch of salt and a dash of warm water. Knead the mixture into a soft dough. Let it rest for about 15-20 minutes; this helps the flour absorb the moisture evenly.

Step 3: Shaping and Cooking

Divide the dough into small balls, then roll and cook like you make the regular roti.





The multigrain millet roti isn't just about flavour - it's a nutrition-packed addition to your weight loss regimen.

