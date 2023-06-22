We all strive for that perfectly toned physique but let's admit: weight loss is difficult, especially when it comes to losing belly fat. If you're on a mission to trim down and banish that stubborn belly fat, here's a secret weapon that might just do the trick: raw garlic. Yes, you heard it right! This pungent bulb not only adds flavour to your favourite dishes but also holds some promising potential for weight control. Its beneficial compounds work wonders in reducing body fat, helping you achieve a fitter, healthier appearance. Packed with a myriad of nutrients such as vitamins B6 and C, fibre, manganese, and calcium, garlic plays a major role in weight management. So, let's uncover its incredible impact on weight loss while discovering how to incorporate it into our lives to burn belly fat.





Can Garlic Reduce Belly Fat?

Now, before we embark on this garlic-infused journey, it's important to note that garlic should be complemented with a healthy, balanced diet and regular exercise. Here's why garlic is a powerhouse ingredient that can effectively aid in weight loss:

1. Boosts Energy Levels:

Garlic is a natural energy booster that helps torch those stubborn calories, keeping you on track to a fitter you. By ramping up your metabolism, garlic becomes an ally in your quest for efficient weight loss.

2. Curbs Appetite:

When it comes to fighting off those pesky hunger pangs, garlic takes the lead. This pungent bulb acts as an appetite suppressant, keeping you fuller for longer and preventing overeating.

3. Fat-Burning Wonder:

The Journal of Nutrition published a study highlighting the association between garlic and fat-burning. The compounds found in garlic stimulate the fat-burning process, making it an ideal addition to your weight-loss diet.

4. Detoxifies the Body:

Garlic acts as a powerful detoxifying agent, purging toxins that can hinder your digestive system. By including garlic in your daily diet, you're providing your digestive system with an extra boost, ensuring it functions optimally.





Raw garlic with water is great for health.

How To Use Raw Garlic For Weight Loss

To maximize the benefits of garlic, particularly for a trimmer waistline, here are some tips on how to incorporate it into your daily routine:

Have Raw Garlic On Empty Stomach:

Consuming raw garlic on an empty stomach provides a multitude of benefits. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora ND, explains, "Raw garlic in the morning is highly beneficial for your lipid profile. Acting as a natural blood thinner, it helps stabilise high blood pressure and cholesterol levels too."

Raw garlic boasts natural antibiotic properties. Its potency increases when consumed on an empty stomach, as it exposes bacteria in the gut to the healing properties of garlic. Shilpa Arora reveals, "Garlic is a powerful antibiotic that strengthens the gut for better absorption of nutrients from food."

Kickstart your day by eating raw garlic, and you'll experience improved digestion and appetite stimulation. A smooth digestive system not only aids weight loss but also helps combat tummy troubles like diarrhoea.





What Is The Best Way To Eat Raw Garlic?

Raw garlic is a nutritional powerhouse, making it a popular choice as a salad topping or yoghurt dip. Here's how you can kick-start your day with raw garlic.

Opt for fresh garlic as allicin compounds, responsible for garlic's beneficial effects, degrade rapidly if the cloves are left sitting out for too long. Make sure to peel a small part of the garlic clove as garlic is highly pungent and it's not easy to chew. Just swallow the garlic piece with a glass of water on an empty stomach. For an extra zing, you can squeeze in some lemon juice, another potent weight loss stimulant known for its ability to help you shed the bulge.





Raw garlic possesses incredible potential as a tool for weight loss and belly fat reduction. So, embrace the pungent charm of raw garlic and make your weight loss journey smoother.



