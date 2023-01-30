Struggling to lose belly fat? We hear you. Unfortunately, fat around the stomach area is easiest to gain and most difficult to lose. While specific abdominal exercises help a lot, a good diet can make the whole process a lot easier and faster. If you are one of those who rely on diet for weight loss goals, we have the perfect tip for you. Start targeting your belly fat right in the morning. It is said that when we consume foods in the morning, the calories from the food are processed faster. And lauki juice is the perfect way to kick-start the day fill up the body with nutrition and melt away belly fat on the side.

Is Lauki Juice Good For Weight Loss? Here're Health Benefits Of Lauki Juice:

Lauki (ghia or bottle gourd) is known to promote weight loss. Dr. Shikha Sharma, in her book "101 Weight Loss Tips" confirms, "A glass of ghia juice or lauki juice on an empty stomach in the morning may speed up metabolism and lead to weight loss."

Lauki Is Low In Calories:

Lauki is a low-cal vegetable, which makes for excellent food for a weight loss diet. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of bottle gourd contain just about 15 calories and just 1 gram of fat.

Lauki Is Rich In Fibre:

Lauki is rich in fibre content, which promotes satiety and prevents you from overeating. Fibre also helps with smooth digestion, further aiding the process of weight loss.





Many health experts advise having vegetable juice to shed extra kilos and lose belly fat. Mornings are the best time to have juices like lauki juice, as your metabolism is robust during this time of the day, so you get the most benefits out of the vegetable.





Lauki juice is excellent for weight loss diet. Image source: iStock

How To Use Lauki Juice For Weight Loss I Lauki Juice Recipe

It is advised not to add other vegetables with lauki. Just peel the vegetable, cut it into small pieces and juice it to drink it. You can season it with salt, lemon juice or mint leaves. Just try not strain the juice, as it will rip off its fibre content. Another thing to remember is to drink lauki juice as soon as you make it because it oxidises fast and you'll lose some nutrients if you drink later.





Make lauki juice a part of your morning routine and get rid of that nagging belly fat.