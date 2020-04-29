Healthy Breakfast: 5 Tips To Include More Nuts In Your Breakfast

Handy tips with the help of which you can include more nuts in your breakfast

Highlights Breakfast is dubbed as one of the most important meal of the day

Breakfast should comprise good amount of protein

Nuts are loaded with nutrition

It has been emphasised often enough that breakfast is an important meal of the day, and you should try your best to treat yourself with a healthy and wholesome affair every morning. When we think of breakfast, some staples like milk, bread and eggs crowd the mind. If that is all you are having for your breakfast every morning, you are on a good track, but a bit of mix and match may make your mornings more memorable. Now, we are not asking you to whip up a gourmet meal every day with a variety of herbs, choice meat and cheese. You could save them for special days, where you have the luxury of time. You can, however, consider adding more nuts to your diet. They not only break the monotony but also bring with them a range of health benefits. Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, pecans, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, flaxseeds are packed with free-radical fighting antioxidants. Free radicals may take a toll on your skin and immunity. Most nuts like almonds and walnuts are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are good for brain and heart.





If you are looking for good protein-rich sources, you may find some good sources in almonds, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin. Protein helps build muscle, and keep you satiated. It is very important to make your breakfast dense in protein.





Here are handy tips with the help of which you can include more nuts in your breakfast:

1. Poha is unarguably one of nation's most beloved breakfast items. Poha is made with flattened rich, curry leaves dried coconuts and peanuts. You can also use chopped almonds, flaxseeds and pumpkin seed sin your poha to spruce it up further.

(Also Read: Click here for the recipe of Almond and cranberry poha) Poha is one of India's popular breakfast





2. Upma, a South Indian breakfast sensation is perhaps one of the healthiest desi delicacies out there, this mushy and thick porridge made with semolina can also be supper nutty if you want it to be





3. Your daily bowl of oats can comprise a range of nuts and seeds. It not only helps elevate the taste and texture of your breakfast bowl, but also the health quotient of it.





(Also Read: Oats For Weight Loss: 5 Creative Ways Of Cooking With Fibre-Rich Oats)





Your daily bowl of oats can comprise a range of nuts and seeds.





4. A simple bowl of yogurt could be the highlight of you day - how, you ask? Just throw in some fresh fruits, nuts and seeds and you are good to go! Almonds, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, apples, prunes, kiwi, pineapple- there are options galore!





A simple bowl of yogurt could be the highlight of you day

5. You would hardly ever think of having khichdi in your breakfast, what if we tell you that there is a kind of khichdi that is no nutritious in 'good carbs' that people even take it for breakfast? Sabudana khichdi is a perfect confluence of health, flavour and texture. Here's a recipe you can try at home.









