Keto Recipes: How To Make Keto Palak Paneer In Under 10 Minutes, Genius Recipe Inside

Keto diet is all the rage right now. The popular diet requires you to restrict carbs, in absence of carbs, your body would resort to fats for energy, and in the process, you end up burning fats.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: January 21, 2021 15:40 IST

Cottage cheese is a good source of protein

Highlights
  • Palak paneer is a popular North Indian preparation
  • It is made with spinach puree
  • Palak paneer is a yummy way to sneak in some greens in your diet

While we are all fans of cooking and trying something new, but more often than not, we are always pressed for time to even think of cooking something cool, let alone execute it. In times like these, it is best to resort to some quick, reliable hacks. Yes, the internet is filled with them, some of them work wonders, while some are to avoid. But they do prove a point that cooking need not be a time-consuming and draining process all the time. Take, for instance, this keto palak paneer by food vlogger Jyoti Dalmia. The recipe video was posted on the YouTube channel 'Magic in my Food'. 

Keto diet is all the rage right now. The popular diet requires you to restrict carbs, in absence of carbs, your body would resort to fats for energy, and in the process, you end up burning fats. Ketogenic diet was originally designed for epileptic patients, but slowly it got recognition for a variety of other benefits, weight loss being one of them. Ketogenic diet has also seen much criticism, so if you are planning to adopt it, it is best you consult a certified expert first.

Keto Palak Paneer Recipe:

To make this keto version of palak paneer you would need to:

1. Wash the spinach, chop it and puree it in a blender, with a bit of water.
2. Take a pan, add ghee and fry some paneer cubes until it turns golden.
3. Transfer all the paneer to a plate.
4.In the remaining ghee add the cinnamon sticks, cloves, cumin seeds.
5. Once the cumin seeds splutter add ginger garlic paste. Sautee it a bit until it sizzles.
6. Add the spinach puree into the pan, add a little bit of water and sautee.
7. Add salt as per taste, a pinch of baking soda.
8. Next, add some cream for the richness. Stir until mixed. Cook for 2 minutes.
9. Add a bit of garam masala, and finally, add the paneer pieces and cook for 1-2 minutes.
10. Serve hot with bread.

Watch The  Full Recipe Of Keto Palak Paneer Here:

Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

