High Protein Salad: Chomp On This Egg And Moong Sprouts Salad And Make Dieting Fun

Dieting could prove to be a nerve-racking experience, especially if you are new to it. You may have heard your friends mouth a number of fancy and exotic names and you may have no inkling of what they are talking about. Let us tell you a secret, it is absolutely okay to not know things at first, as a matter of fact, you need not include anything alien in your diet at all. You can, very well, lose weight with the food you know and have grown up eating. Something as basic as eggs and sprouts could prove to be a game-changer for you, provided you know how to use them right.





Eggs For Weight Loss:

Eggs are the best sources of bio-available protein. In other words, our bodies find it easier to assimilate protein out of eggs. Protein helps induce satiety, the more full you feel, the less you feel like bingeing on other foods, thus preventing chances of weight-gain. According to a study published in the European Journal of Obesity, people who consume a high-protein diet are more likely to lose weight sooner. In addition to protein, eggs are also a very good source of B vitamins and vitamin D.





Eggs are loaded with protein and other essential nutrients

Sprouts For Weight Loss:

Sprouts made of lentils and legumes are again a tremendous source of protein and fibre, both of which helps promote fullness and satiety. Sprouts are low in fat, low in calories and packed with many healthy antioxidants and enzymes.





Moong dal sprouts are packed with protein as well







Here's how you can combine the two in protein-packed salad:







2 Boiled eggs, chopped roughly

1 cup of moong dal sprouts

½ tsp olive oil

2 tbsp pudina chutney

½ cup chopped tomatoes

½ cup chopped onions,

½ cup chopped bell peppers.

2 tsp chopped coriander leaves

1 pinch chaat masala

1 pinch of lemon juice





Method:

1. Heat olive oil in a pan and gently roast the sprouts for 2-3 minutes. Take it out in a bowl.

2. To this bowl, add eggs, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, pudina chutney and give everything a nice mix.

3. Top it up with coriander leaves, chaat masala and lemon juice





Try this yummy salad at home and let us know how you liked it.





